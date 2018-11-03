Learn to Price Jobs and Services at this Upcoming Event

As a business owner, how you price jobs and services will dictate the long-term success of your company.
Job costing is the process which tracks the actual costs to deliver the jobs and services you provide.
The webinar Scott Gregory will be hosting on Nov. 6, 2018, will give you a basic understanding of job costing in QuickBooks Pro, Premiere, and Enterprise.
Gregory is an industry expert who will bring over 20,000 hands-on hours working with the application and 30+ years of experience with job costing on QuickBooks.
Some of the topics Gregory will be addressing at the webinar include QuickBooks fields for tracking information unique to the job; buying materials for a job/tracking job-related expenses; using inventory for a job; creating a job estimate, and much more.
After the webinar Gregory is going to hold a Q&A to answer any questions you might have about this particular functionality of QuickBooks
The webinar will go on from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (EST), and if you want to save on the event you can use Coupon Code “20Off” by clicking the red button and registering.
Job Costing Basics for QuickBooks Pro/Premier/Enterprise
November 06, 2018, Online
Trying to figure out the basics of using jobs and job costing in QuickBooks Pro/Premier or Enterprise? If so, this webinar is for you! We’ll cover the basic setup, usage, and reporting of jobs in the Pro/Premier and Enterprise versions of QuickBooks. Topics include the difference between customers vs. jobs, adding a job, QuickBooks fields for tracking information unique to the job, creating a job estimate, buying materials for a job / tracking job related expenses and much more.
(Coupon Code: 20Off)
Image: Shutterstock