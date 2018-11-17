Level Up Your Social and Content Marketing with These Expert Tips

Chances are, you already have some kind of content marketing or social media strategy for your business. But how much of an impact are your posts actually making? If you want to step it up a bit, it helps to get input from the experts. Here, see what members of the online small business community have done to take their own social and content marketing to the next level.

Drive Traffic with Video Marketing

Video is one way to take your content marketing to the next level. But you need to produce high quality video content that provides value to your customers if you really want to drive traffic. In this DIY Marketers post, Amir Shahzeidi offers a few different types of video that you should add to your marketing toolbox.

Learn How to Tag People on Social Media

Tagging relevant individuals or brands in your social media posts can help you make connections and get your content in front of more people — if you do it correctly. In this Inspire to Thrive post, Lisa Sicard details how this concept works and when you should use it. You can also see input from the BizSugar community here.

Promote Your Podcast on Instagram

Cross promotion is another effective strategy for increasing your reach across your various social and content marketing platform. If you have a podcast, Instagram can be a wonderful place to connect with people and share your expertise. Learn more helpful strategies in this blog post by Ileane Smith.

Take Advantage of New Instagram Shopping Features

Content and social marketing don’t have to only be about sharing your expertise or building community. You can also use them to actually make sales. In fact, Instagram recently unveiled some new shopping features that could come in handy over the holidays. Read more about these features in this Marketing Land post by Amy Gesenhues.

Grade Your Site’s SEO Implementation

You probably know that search engine optimization is incredibly important for content marketing. But how is your site actually doing? Google recently launched a new tool that can give you an idea of your strategy’s effectiveness. Matt Southern shares more about this offering in this Search Engine Journal post.

Measure Your Content Marketing Correctly

In order for your content marketing to be effective for a long period of time, you need to measure its impact and make adjustments accordingly. In this Content Marketing Institute post, Sarah Mitchell discusses some of the common mistakes and best practices for measuring right in your content marketing.

Avoid Basic SEO Mistakes

Since SEO can be such a complicated and ever-changing concept, content marketers tend to make some mistakes with it. To avoid making these mistakes in your own strategy, check out this Noobpreneur post by Paul Hunter that includes some of the most common ones.

Pick the Right Marketing Tools

When it comes to content and social marketing, having the right tools can make all the difference. In this Pixel Productions post, Alexia Wolker shares some powerful tools specifically for email and social media. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Create Exciting Content even for a Less Than Exciting Brand

If you have a brand that tends to be exciting for customers, you probably already have a content marketing strategy. But even in industries that might not seem super interesting on the surface, content creation can be a worthy strategy. Tim Majors explores that concept further in this Uptick post.

Enhance Your Marketing Strategy with Free Google Tools

Google is at the center of many SEO and content marketing campaigns. The online giant also has plenty of tools available to help you make the most of your marketing efforts — including some that are completely free. In this Quick Sprout post, Neil Patel lists some of these free tools to help you improve your online marketing.

