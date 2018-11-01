Best Marketing Articles For Small Business

Small businesses spend, on average, 20 hours a week on their marketing efforts, according to a survey by Constant Contact. So what should your small business be focusing on during those 20 hours? A list of our best marketing articles gives you an overview.

Here we’ve collected some of our top marketing articles in the following categories:

Social Media Marketing

Today, more than 75% of small businesses use social media to promote their businesses online. As you try to decide how to best use social media for marketing your business, here are 6 of our best social media marketing articles.

Today, sites like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter command major audiences. In fact, 86% of businesses in a recent survey listed social media as the top advertising channel. See why in this list of our top social media marketing articles:

Content Marketing

In a recent survey, 73% of customers said they’ve made purchases as a direct result of viewing marketing content. The results seem to send a clear message about the importance of content marketing — to ANY small business! To get you started, we’ve collected some of our best content marketing articles so you can learn more:

Amazingly, despite the obvious impact of content marketing, stats tell us only 53% of small businesses use it. We’ve collecting more of our best content marketing articles to show you how you can — and why you should:

Influencer Marketing

How important is influencer marketing to your small business? VERY important, the numbers tell us. For example, advertisers spend over $1 billion dollars in influencer marketing on Instagram alone, Mediakix reports. Here are some of our top stories on using influencer marketing for your small business.

Influencer marketing also increases sales. For example, data compiled by graduate education community noGre.com, 88% of consumers trust online recommendations as much as personal ones. We’ve collected a few more influencer marketing articles to teach you more:

Local Marketing

An estimated 85% of small businesses depend upon word-of-mouth referrals — imagine that, 85%! And word-of-mouth is heavily relied on by local businesses, i.e., businesses that get most of their customers within a 50-mile radius. Here are 6 of our best local marketing articles for you to consider with your business:

Mobile technology is very important when it comes to local marketing, though 73 percent of local retailers struggle to keep up with mobile marketing trends. We’ve collected a few more local marketing articles to help with this and more: Technology is also highly important in local marketing these days. In the next few articles we look at the use of the marketing cloud and mobile technology to bring in customers.

Key Marketing Resources

Don’t miss these key resources to assist in your marketing:

