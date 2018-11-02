He Wore Many Hats Too But Never Indoors

Sometimes it’s the littlest things that trip you up.

I’ve drawn hundreds, maybe thousands of office cartoons replete with desks and name plates on those desks. They’re usually the simplest things to draw. And, to be fair, the desk and name plate here were very simple to draw, but it was the name on the name plate where I got hung up.

Should I write a name and title? What might those be? Would it be too small to read? Should I just go with scribbles instead? And if so, how many?

I don’t know that it mattered in the end, but I spent a good ten minutes scribbling to imply a name and title before it looked right to me.