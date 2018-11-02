About Us   |   Advertise

He Wore Many Hats Too But Never Indoors

by In Humor 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article

Name Plate Business Cartoon

Sometimes it’s the littlest things that trip you up.

I’ve drawn hundreds, maybe thousands of office cartoons replete with desks and name plates on those desks. They’re usually the simplest things to draw. And, to be fair, the desk and name plate here were very simple to draw, but it was the name on the name plate where I got hung up.

Should I write a name and title? What might those be? Would it be too small to read? Should I just go with scribbles instead? And if so, how many?

I don’t know that it mattered in the end, but I spent a good ten minutes scribbling to imply a name and title before it looked right to me.

Comment ▼

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2018, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Want to Win Some Extra Holiday Cash?


It’s easy! Just take this survey and after you’ve completed it, enter your name into a random drawing for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card.


Yes, I’ll Take It!
No, Thank You