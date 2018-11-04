Nimble Email Tracking Tab for iOS Lets Small Business Owners Follow Conversations on the Go

When you are out in the field, you still need access to the tools for running your business. Nimble has launched its Email Tracking tab so you can track and follow the conversations you are having with your team, customers and prospects no matter where you are.

The Email Tracking tab on Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0, which is currently only available for iOS users (coming soon to Android), lets you see a running stream of your tracked email activity on your mobile device.

For small business owners who are always keeping tabs on multiple conversations, the tabs feature offers the ability to track the most important ones at any given time. The tab on your iOS device becomes a single source for relevant conversation so you won’t waste time scrolling through your inbox.

This allows you to respond to messages quickly and efficiently from anywhere.

As Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara explains in a release about the launch of Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0, businesses have to respond quickly to their customers if they want to keep them.

Ferrara says, “The single most effective way to kill a deal is neglecting to understand people’s needs and failing to deliver expedient, relevant responses. We designed Nimble Mobile as a personal CRM that you can take with you everywhere you work, so you’re better prepared to manage personal business relationships at scale and take appropriate steps to evolve opportunities to help you grow.”

Nimble Email Tracking

When you are on Nimble Mobile, your entire tracking history is available under the Email Tracking tab. This means you can pull the entire history of the conversations for Individual and Group Messages.

If there is a specific conversation you want to see, you can tap the email for a running stream of activity on your tracked messages. The tab will also open attachment downloads in one complete view.

When you are ready to send a message, you can do so within the app without having to load your Gmail or Outlook inbox on a desktop.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

The Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0

Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0 is a social sales and marketing CRM and pipeline manager for mobile teams and professionals.

The platform brings together contact data sources form Office 365 and G Suite as well as more than 100+ cloud-based business apps and social platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Availability

The new features for Nimble Mobile 3.0 on iOS are now available for all Nimble Business plan customers at no additional cost.

The company says Android users can expect Mobile 3.0 by the end of 2018.