Online Quickbooks Event Will Help you Use Software to Better Manage Inventory

Your small business inventory is a very important asset. You can even get a loan for the inventory if you have to get out of temporary financial binds.
So, shouldn’t you do all you can to learn about managing your inventory the best way possible?
Scott Gregory brings 30+ years in accounting inventory and more than 17 years with QuickBooks software to a session aimed at trying to make small business owners better at both.
Book a ticket to attend the webinar Gregory will be hosting on Thursday, December 13, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (EST) and you will learn basic understanding of how to use inventory correctly in QuickBooks Pro, Premier or Enterprise.
Gregory says the webinar will give you the confidence you need to use QuickBooks and many of the options which are available to you within this software.
He adds you will develop a much better understanding of proper and correct ways to deal with your inventory.
You can attend the webinar by clicking the register button. Enter discount code 20Off while you are there and get 20% off on all tickets.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Basics of Tracking Inventory in QuickBooks Pro/Premier/Enterprise
December 13, 2018, Online
This event features a live demonstration of the QuickBooks item list, inventory items, non-inventory items, and much more relating to inventory. Learn how the inventory flow works from purchase order to customer shipment. Register today and follow @qbguy!
Discount Code
20Off (20% off on all tickets)
More Events
- Open Mobile Summit 2018
November 27, 2018, Burlingame, Calif.
- Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Conference & Exhibition USA Nov 2018
November 28, 2018, Santa Clara, Calif.
- AI Conference & Exhibition North America (28-29th NOV 2018)
November 28, 2018, Santa Clara, Calif.
- 3rd Annual Blockchain Opportunity Summit – New York City – Dec. 4 – 5, 2018
December 04, 2018, New York, NY
- National Workers’ Compensation and Disability Conference – Las Vegas
December 05, 2018, Online
- XLIVE 2018 Event Tech Conference in Las Vegas – December 9th-12th
December 09, 2018, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Small Business Expo 2018 – HOUSTON
December 13, 2018, Houston, TX
- Women In Cloud Annual Summit 2019
January 26, 2019, Redmond, Wash.
- Recruiting Trends and Talent Tech LIVE! 2019
February 20, 2019, Las Vegas, Nev.
- LEAP Tech Talent
March 12, 2019, San Francisco, Calif.
- Social Media Marketing World
March 20, 2019, San Dieg, Calif.
- Beachpreneurs Beach Camp 5
April 26, 2019, Daytona Beach, Fla.
- World Blockchain Roadshow
August 26, 2019, Multiple Cities
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Photo via Shutterstock