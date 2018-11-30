About Us   |   Advertise

The Way He Clicked His Pen in Meetings was Absolute Torture

Pen Clicking Business Cartoon

I haven’t been in an actual meeting room in a very long time. (I take that back. I took some meetings about my new website a while back in which I spilled various food and drink on myself including coffee, salad dressing, and a bagel with cream cheese.)

Anyway, if memory serves, there was often a person clicking a pen. Click. Click. Click. Click. Click. Click. Click. Click. Click …

Are you getting chills?

I always thought that that could be used to extract information from someone if necessary, and years later I drew that up.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson

