Shipping costs go up every year and for small businesses it means losing a bigger chunk from their bottom line. The Pitney Bowes SendPro C200 is a comprehensive shipping and mailing solution which will automate the shipping process and save you money while doing it.

This is a fully integrated all-in-one solution designed to simplify shipping and mailing from a single station. There is no more guess work in your small business. You are ready to process your mail and packages for shipping with SendPro C200.

As the company says, you will be able to identify, locate, communicate, ship and pay enabling the full commerce continuum of today’s physical and digital retail ecosystem.

Small businesses will have access to the latest features that were only available to large enterprises – at a reasonable price.

The Pitney Bowes SendPro C200 makes small business workflow more efficient while lowering shipping costs. The device can be rented starting at $36.99 per month.

Pitney Bowes SendPro C200

As an all-in-one unit, the Pitney Bowes SendPro C200 is controlled with a large color touch screen connected to Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud. This allows you to get the latest information on all shipping costs across carriers, so you can find savings with USPS, UPS or FedEx depending on the shipping service you choose.

With the SendPro C200, you are always up to date with shipping rates.

When you are ready to ship a package, you can weigh it on the integrated scale, select your carrier, compare delivery service and print a shipping label.

Before you send the package, you can verify the address across all three carriers to make sure you are shipping the item to a legitimate location. And once it is shipped, you can track it with secure access from your computer or mobile app so you can keep your customers informed until they get their package.

If you are sending letters or flats, the SendPro C200 can print postage and seal envelopes in one step processing at up to 40 envelopes per minute.

As part of the Pitney Bowes system, you will be able to get discounts with USPS retail rates and negotiated discounts. And as a certified provider of UPS, Pitney Bowes can help you with UPS savings on next day air, ground and residential.

The fact that the SendPro C200 lets you choose between carriers has become even more important with the announcement of a planned rate increase by the USPS beginning Jan. 27, 2019.

If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the change would raise the price of a First Class Mail Forever Stamps from 50 to 55 cents while First-Class metered letters would rise in cost from 47 cents to 50 cents — still a 5 cent savings over stamps.

Meanwhile, additional ounces for First-Class letters will decrease from 21 cents to 15 cents. However, product prices for mail services are expected to see a 2.5 percent hike while Priority Mail increases by 5.9 percent and Priority Mail Express by 3.9 percent.

With Pitney Bowes’ new product, clients can save money despite the rate changes by using it to choose the least expensive option amongst a variety of carriers.

Growth of Shipping

According to the Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index, the total number of shipped parcels globally grew by 17% in 2017 to 74.4 billion. In the US, it was up by 8% to 11.9 billion.

This growth is in great part being driven by ecommerce, which has made shipping an integral part of small business operations, and one that gets more expensive every year. Mailing and shipping costs therefore are becoming a growing concern.

In an exclusive interview with Small Business Trends, Chris Giles, Vice President of Global Product Management, at Pitney Bowes, gave our small business audience some of the ways they can save on shipping earlier this year.

The three ways a small business can do to save on shipping are by being accurate when calculating rates, always seeking out discounts, and making the right selection of carrier.

Weigh your mail with a scale so you don’t overpay on shipping packages. The SendPro C200 has a built-in scale and is digitally connected so all rates are always up to date.

Carrier discounts for volume are often lower than you might think. Pitney Bowes has pre-negotiated a 3 cents postage discount with the USPS. When you are shipping through an authorized vendor or are shipping a volume of mail, you can get discounts that are often up to 39% off the retail rate.

With SendPro C200 you can switch between carriers to get the best price for the type of package, destination and delivery time you need. The same package going to Maine will cost three different amounts depending on whether you select USPS, UPS or FedEx — and USPS isn’t always the cheapest option. Check the rates to make sure you are getting the best one.

Bottom line: When it comes to saving money on shipping, the Pitney Bowes SendPro C200 does it all.