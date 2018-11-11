About Us   |   Advertise

SCORE Tells Small Businesses to Prepare for Another Busy Holiday Shopping Season

by In Retail Trends 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
Prepare for the Holiday Season: Getting Ready for the 2018 Rush

The revenues for Thanksgiving week in 2017 was up by 33% from 2016. And according to SCORE, small businesses better be ready for another busy holiday shopping season in 2018.

The organization, which mentors small business owners, is bullish on the 2018 season, predicting sales will remain strong. This optimism is driven by a continuing trend toward e-commerce from data SCORE compiled.

The data is in an infographic titled, “Prepare Your Small Business for the Holiday Season.”

For small businesses, this is great news, but owners have to get ready ahead of time to address the rush. Running out inventory or not being able to serve your customers might be the last time you see them.

2017 Numbers

According to SCORE, in 2017 consumer spending was particularly heavy around Thanksgiving week. This resulted in 43% of Americans shopping or dining at independently-owned businesses on Small Business Saturday.

The total revenue for Small Business Saturday was $2.4 billion, which is quite high considering the event was only created in 2010.  The top spot went to Cyber Monday with $6.6B, followed by Black Friday at $5B, and Thanksgiving Day at $2.9B rounding out the top three spots.

The biggest winner during this time in 2017 was e-commerce sales, which was up by 17.8%, with mobile going up by a whopping 40% over the previous year. This didn’t bode well for foot traffic in retail stores as it fell by 7.5%.

Prepare for the Holiday Season: Getting Ready for the 2018 Rush

The good news for small businesses is, they now have more ways to generate revenue. With the right strategy, a business can deliver product and services to customers around the world no matter how small they are.

SCORE has some tips to make this possible, and as expected it all starts by beefing up the digital presence.

As mentioned earlier, mobile commerce was up by an impressive 40% in 2017. SCORE says you have to make sure your mobile site is optimized with quick load times.

With conversion rates falling 20% for every second a mobile page load time is delayed; the adage time is money truly applies here.

Sites which load within 5 seconds have 25% higher ad visibility, 35% lower bounce rate, and 70% longer user sessions.

The next tip is to ask for reviews before the holiday season starts. With 96% of shoppers reading reviews to make up their mind, this will serve you well long after the holiday season is over.

The last two tips are to start offering free shipping and gift cards. These are ways to get your customers to buy more of the products you sell with valuable incentives.

Take a look at the SCORE infographic below.

 

Prepare for the Holiday Season: Getting Ready for the 2018 Rush

Image: SCORE

Comment ▼

Michael Guta

Michael Guta Michael Guta is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends focusing on business systems, gadgets and other small business news. He has a background in information and communications technology coordination.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2018, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

How to Build a Better Ecommerce Website



Maximize performance and drive more sales. Take your ecommerce website from OK to great, in just 4 steps. This eBook will show you how to audit your website, SEO your website, review your responsive template, and optimize for conversions.

No, Thank You
By submitting this form, you are allowing Small Business Trends to process your request, store your personal data, and pass your information to Criteo subject to their privacy policy which states that you have a right of access, modification, and erasure of your personal data. Criteo will send relevant content that is suitable to your profile. These rights may be exercised at any time by emailing [email protected]