QuickBooks Online Advanced Designed for More Complex Businesses

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) announced the launch of QuickBooks Online Advanced with the goal of providing a better way to help growing companies understand their business.

The new cloud-based solution will leverage the large amounts of data generated by its 3.4 million online customers with artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver insights businesses can use. The company said this would be an alternative to high-priced mid-market offerings.

For small businesses, the affordability of QuickBooks Online Advanced makes this solution a tool they can use to leverage enterprise-grade services. This is especially important as businesses of all sizes get more complex with digital technology, remote workers, freelancers, regulations and more.

Alex Chriss, Senior Vice President, and Chief Product Officer, Small Business Self-Employed Group at Intuit, explained how the company has been helping small businesses as a partner in their entrepreneurial journey.

Chriss said, “As these businesses grow, many are faced with the decision to move off our platform, forced to transition to the next level of enterprise software that is both expensive and too complex for their needs. Not only does this involve the transfer of data, it requires learning a whole new system to run their accounting. We can now serve customers who are self-employed all the way to those with hundreds of employees and a high volume of transactions.”

QuickBooks Online Advanced

As Chriss pointed out, this is a solution designed to have enterprise-grade features but without the price. Intuit says it will fill a gap the market has yet to address.

Online Advanced is built on an open platform to give businesses access to third-party applications that can be integrated with custom features. The flexibility of this solution will allow businesses to access services they need as they grow.

Businesses will have all the features of Intuit’s small business software solution, QuickBooks Online Plus, along with improved services for up-market services as companies grow.

This will include QuickBooks Priority Circle Membership with a dedicated Customer Success Manager to assist small businesses with technical and product questions. Additionally, Priority Circle also comes with Priority Care to direct customers to top QuickBooks Care experts and Complimentary Training.

The training will give QuickBooks Online Advanced users five complimentary online training courses for QuickBooks to help small businesses get the most out of the application.

The user base has also been expanded to 25 people. This will give growing businesses with more employees access to Intuit’s solutions without having to pay more.

The company said users can also expect important new features which will be released soon. They are Import Invoice Functionality for importing hundreds of invoices created outside of QuickBooks and Custom User Permissions to manage data access.

QuickBooks Online Advanced is now available.