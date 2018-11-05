20 Secret Santa Gift Ideas for Your Next Office Party

Secret Santa gift exchanges are popular in offices around the country. They usually involve each person buying a fairly inexpensive gift for one other, randomly-selected person. These gifts should be at least somewhat personalized to the co-worker you’re buying for. But there are some popular categories that you might want to consider.

2018 Secret Santa Gift Ideas

Here are some business gift ideas for you to keep in mind the next time you participate in a Secret Santa exchange.

Hand Repair Gift Set

Everyone gets dry hands over the winter. So this hand repair set that includes lotions and other spa goodies could work for pretty much anyone in the office, even if you get someone you’re not especially close with.

Standing Desk Mat

If there’s someone in your office who uses a standing desk, you could get them a standing desk mat that’s intended to make the experience much more comfortable and combat fatigue throughout the day.

Tea Variety Box

For the person in your office who’s always enjoying a hot cup of tea, get them a gift box full of different flavors and varieties.

Logo Tumbler

If you get someone who’s a major sports fan, a portable tumbler with the logo from their favorite sports team could be a great option. It’s a fairly personal offering but still totally practical.

Massage Seat Cushion

Make sitting in front of a computer all day just a bit more comfortable for one of your coworkers with this massaging cushion that fits right over their desk chair.

Puzzle

Puzzles can be fun brain exercise and a way to show off a unique photo or piece of art once it’s complete. For your Secret Santa, choose a photo of one of their favorite travel destinations or another relevant interest.

Cocktail Kit

Make craft cocktails a little easier for your coworker with this mini cocktail kit. It includes all of the ingredients to make six old fashioned drinks, or you can choose one of their favorite happy hour drink.

Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

For those who are fairly health conscious, this water bottle has a convenient infuser in the center so the they can add citrus or other fruit and get all of the healthy vitamins and nutrients in their daily water.

52 Lists for Happiness

If you want to give your Secret Santa something that will increase their happiness throughout the year, try this journal. It includes plenty of prompts and activities intended to cultivate a happy life.

Engraved Pencil Set

Get your coworker some simple office supplies that will bring a smile to their face daily. These pencils are engraved with quotes from the TV show Friends, but you can get them with quotes from whatever their favorite show or movie is.

LED Light Box

If you want to help your coworker decorate their office or even give them a fun piece of decor to take home, this light box that looks like a speech bubble is affordable and easy to personalize.

Wooden Yard Game

If your coworker loves hosting fun events or spending time outside, this large version of Jenga could make for a fun gift. It’s meant to be played outside with a group.

Beatles Record

For any music lovers in your office, vinyl is making a comeback. If they have a record player or collection, buy them a classic like one from The Beatles.

The Great British Baking Show

If you know of your person’s favorite TV show, you could get a season or two for them on DVD. The Great British Baking Show is one to consider for anyone who loves baking or anything from across the pond.

Zen Garden

Increase calm around your office buy giving your Secret Santa a desktop zen garden. It includes sand and rocks that can be moved around in order to decrease stress throughout the day.

Wooden Bottle Opener

For any beer lovers in your office, this wooden bottle opener could be a great addition to any bar area or man cave, especially those with a rustic style.

Food and Wine Pairing Guide

If your Secret Santa is more into wine, you could get them this poster that displays how different types of wine pair with various food. It can serve as a helpful guide or just a unique piece of wall art.

Dog Calendar

A cute desktop decoration, this 2019 calendar is in the shape of a dog. So it can be a great way to personalize your Secret Santa gift for any dog lovers in your office.

Otter Tape Dispenser

Another cute desktop decoration that also functions as a very useful office supply, this otter tape dispenser is perfect for an animal lover or anyone who loves quirky decor.

Golf Accessory

For the golf enthusiast in your office, this mini putting green can help them hone their skills off the course and also potentially pass some time at the office between meetings.

Photo via Shutterstock

