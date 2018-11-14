Asking These 3 Questions Will Improve Your Small Business Financial Management

What does financial management at leading, growing businesses look like — right now? Today’s fast growth businesses often require CFOs to work closely with the controller to ensure that the organization gets the full benefit of the controller’s talents and knowledge and, the controller’s office is operating at the highest levels of efficiency and accuracy. As the office of the controller becomes ever more strategic — creating higher levels of financial visibility to help drive growth and profitability — the organization’s relationship to the controller role must evolve as well.

Boost your Small Business Financial Management with these Questions

How long does it take to close our books? The best measure of controller efficiency is how quickly and accurately the team closes the books. Start with strong planning and preparation, such as handling all billing and expense issues prior to the period end. Automation is also essential — it provides the desired speed, efficiency, and accuracy without increasing staffing levels. A fast close enables the accounting and finance team to move beyond merely reporting results and into forward-looking activities that can shape future outcomes. You and the executive team need financial information as soon as possible to make any necessary course corrections. This information includes traditional financial statements (income statement, balance sheet, and statement of cash flows) as well as operational reports and detailed analyses of business results. In addition to tracking the number of manual journal entries, monitor the number of expense reports, accruals, bills, and invoices that your finance team must process. Consider creating a simple scorecard to measure your progress and to understand where the bottlenecks are occurring. Keep in mind, in general, manual entries and workarounds are red flags for auditors because they are an open invitation to policy deviations. Automated processes enforce your accounting policies—while also increasing closing speed and reducing errors.

When it comes to financial management, growing businesses suffer with issues ranging from scalability, and visibility to limited accounting software functionality — often facing the realization that they require a deeper vision into real time analytics to fully support growth. Fortunately for today’s fast growth businesses, there exists an array of technologies — from advanced accounting software solutions to cloud based ERP systems, fully equipped to overcome the limitations of more fundamental financial management alternatives … including QuickBooks.