Small Business Optimism High And Work Environment Fun Despite Trade War

You’d be hard pressed to convince any small business owner like yourself that the U.S. is in a trade war.

If the economic numbers are any indication, there’s a good chance you’re reading this and things are going well for you. At the very least, they’re probably better than they were. And feeling good is not something to ignore.

In fact, a report this week showed that small business owners are most influenced by consumer confidence. They say that’s the most important economic factor to consider. Right now, consumer confidence is high and small business owner optimism, as we’ve previously reported, is at an all-time high.

There’s a good chance your optimism is having a trickle-down effect, too. Another recent survey indicates that employees of small businesses are having a lot more fun at work than their counterparts at big businesses. Good chance is underestimating it, really. The new survey from Aflac found that 87% of small business employees believe they’re having more fun.

And this fun and joy — presumably — is all happening during that so-called trade war with China.

That war, according to White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow this week, is merely a skirmish for small businesses like yours. He says the impact of tariffs on China for American small businesses is minimal.

So there’s some good news for you amid a never-ending stream of bad news elsewhere. For more positive headlines impacting small businesses this week, check out our news roundup below.

Finance

Intuit Launches QuickBooks Online Advanced to Leverage Data for Growing Businesses

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) announced the launch of QuickBooks Online Advanced with the goal of providing a better way to help growing companies understand their business. The new cloud-based solution will leverage the large amounts of data generated by its 3.4 million online customers with artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver insights businesses can use.

Xero Joins FDX to Make Financial Data More Accessible to Small Businesses

Using digital technology means generating data — a lot of it. The data comes from your business and the customers you serve, but access to this data is not as seamless as it should be. Especially when it is sensitive information, such as financial data.

Local Marketing

ThriveHive Simplifies Managing Google My Business Profiles for Small Businesses

ThriveHive has just combined two diagnostic tools so small businesses can measure their Google My Business profile in three important areas and bump their local SEO.

Management

63% of Your Employees May Be Scared to Report Bad Behavior at Work

Are your employees afraid to speak out about problematic co-workers? A new study shows workers often fail to report co-worker behavior that’s harmful to the company, up to and including fireable offenses that could lead to lawsuits for the employer. Here’s what you need to know—and how to find out what’s really going on at your workplace.

Small Business Operations

New Rule Requires Changes in Accounting Practices for Contract Based Businesses

Not trying to scare you or anything, but if you haven’t done one thing to address ASC 606 compliance yet, and you operate a contract-based business with multi-year contracts especially, you are pushing it. Revenue is the key indicator of your company’s financial performance and health. That’s not news.

76% of Employees Prefer a Designated Lunch Area, Survey Says

How many times have you seen small business employees eating lunch at their desks? Many small businesses don’t provide their employees a dedicated space for eating their lunch. So, with nowhere to go and sit to eat, it’s either employees eat at their desks or out somewhere nearby.

Startup

SBA and VA Celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week

Did you know a military veteran owns 1 in 10 small businesses in America? In total, that comes to 2.5 million small businesses across the country. That’s 5 million jobs in the U.S. and more than $1 trillion in sales every year. National Veterans Small Business Week It’s impossible to ignore the impact our military veterans have on our business community. That’s why the U.S.

Technology Trends

LiveChat’s New Community Platform Helps Your Business Offer Better Customer Service

LiveChat has launched a Community to connect customers with other users, experts, and developers. The goal is to provide a platform in which customers can find answers and tips by facilitating the exchange of information about LiveChat products.

When you are out in the field, you still need access to the tools for running your business. Nimble has launched its Email Tracking tab so you can track and follow the conversations you are having with your team, customers and prospects no matter where you are. The Email Tracking tab on Nimble Mobile CRM 3.

PayPal and American Express Give Your Customers More Payment Options

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and American Express have expanded their strategic partnership to deliver an integrated experience for users of both companies. PayPal and American Express Expand Partnership Businesses and consumers will be able to sell, buy, pay, accept payments, send, receive and even allow cardholders to use Membership Rewards points when shopping with PayPal merchants.