Everything You Need to Know About Small Business Saturday 2018

Small Business Saturday 2018 is around the corner, as communities gear up for a day of supporting small businesses across the United States.

If you’re a small business, an employee at a small business, or a supporter of small businesses and want to become involved in Small Business Saturday 2018, take a look at everything you need to know about this day dedicated to supporting small businesses.

Small Business Saturday is always celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and Small Business Saturday 2018 is taking place on November 24.

Unlike Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which focus on larger retailers and ecommerce stores, Small Business Saturday encourages consumers to shop at predominantly small and local retailers and to use small, local service such as restaurants and other independent local businesses.

By encouraging people to ‘Shop Small’, Small Business Saturday helps bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

The campaign was launched in 2010 by American Express, a time when many small businesses in the United States were struggling as a result of the recession.

The Small Business Coalition was also formed this year, made up of non-profit trade groups, public officials and municipalities, designed to actively encourage consumers to shop small.

A year later, the small business movement had gained national support, with many businesses and organizations across the country acknowledging and promoting Small Business Saturday. The same year, the Senate passed a resolution in support of Small Business Saturday.

Support for the movement continues to grow and in 2013, more than 1,400 organizations and individuals had signed up as Neighborhood Champions, promoting and participating in community activities and events on Small Business Saturday.

By 2017, the number of Neighborhood Champions across the country had grown to over 7,200. The movement has been a resounding success. As American Express notes, since the initiative began, consumers in the U.S. have reported spending an estimated $85 billion at local, independent retailers and restaurants.

Consumers remain supportive of the campaign, with 90% of shoppers believing it has a positive impact on their community.

Small Business Saturday 2018 Local Events

On November 24, 2018, communities across the United States will be hosting events and activities in celebration of Small Business Saturday 2018.

One key event is taking place at the New York Chamber of Commerce. Hosted by Watkins Glen in the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, the event will kick-off the Small Business Saturday 2018 party, with pop-up stores, crafts for kids, a story hour, a welcome station for shoppers, and much more.

Meanwhile, over in Santa Monica, the Montana Avenue Merchants Association, Buy Local Santa Monica and Santa Monica Travel and Tourism, are taking part in an event of fun and festivities to mark and celebrate Small Business Saturday 2018.

The event will see Montana Avenue lined with participating merchants offering special deals and promotions, as well surprises unveiled on the day.

On Small Business Saturday 2018, Neighborhood Champions in all 50 states will be taking to the streets, working tirelessly to unite shoppers and small businesses. These champions of small businesses will be handing out Shop Small tote bags, balloons, posters and more, to small businesses and shoppers to help raise awareness and support.

You can find out about Small Business Saturday 2018 local events taking place on the Small Business Saturday Facebook page @SmallBusinessSaturday.

Promote Your Own Business and the Small Business Movement

If you own a small business and would like to become involved in Small Business Saturday, you can download posters, email templates, social posts, and more, from the Shop Small Studio to show you are involved and promoting this small business movement.

Compliments of American Express, these downloadable materials, which include how-to videos, event planning advice and calendars, and everything you’ll need to promote your business and spread the word, are all free from the Shop Small store.

Plan a Small Business Saturday 2018 Event

If you’re a small business supporter keen to become involved in this national campaign, why not host your own local event? Whether it’s a pop-up market, a food festival, or a kick-off breakfast, organizing a local event will help bring your community together and help connect customers with local business.

Use the American Express Event Flyer and Event Planning Checklist to help promote your Small Business Saturday event.

Or simply get out on November 24 and shop or eat out at a small local business. Invite friends and family to shop and dine with you, as when it comes to supporting small businesses – the more the merrier.