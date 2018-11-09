When Your Sales Numbers Really Do Stink – Literally!

You hear it not infrequently – “sales are stagnant.”

Or some variation thereof. And I think most of us take phrases like that for granted.

Not your friendly neighborhood cartoonist.

No, these heroic folk seize upon under-explored verbiage and say to themselves, “Ha! Now there’s something that needs to be poked fun at! Sentence-ending prepositions be darned!”

Then they get down to the hard work of free association.

“Hrm … Stagnant sales … Stagnant … Perhaps a stag? No … Stag-nant party? No … Aha! You know what’s also stagnant? Swamps! Eureka!!”

One sales graph and a few stink lines later and all is well again!

“Hooray!” shouts the local populace!

“Hooray for the cartoonist!”