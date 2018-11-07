20 Awesome Tech Gifts for the Small Business Owner On Your List

In addition to purchasing gifts for your team and other business contacts, the holiday season can also be a great time to find deals for all the tech you may want to use throughout the year.

2018 Tech Gifts

Whether you’re looking for business gifts for other small business owners or just trying to buy something for yourself, here are 20 tech products that may pique your interest.

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is a device that gives users access to the Alexa voice assistant in any room. It can be useful in both home and office settings.

iPhone XS

If you’re looking to purchase any smartphone business gifts this season, the iPhone XS is one of the most popular models currently.

HP OfficeJet Printer

If you know someone who needs a new printer, this OfficeJet model is a solid option for personal use or a home office.

Multi-Device Keyboard

A keyboard can make using a tablet, smartphone or other device much easier. This version can connect to multiple devices via bluetooth, providing a convenient way to work from anywhere.

Chromebook

A Chromebook is a small version of a laptop that is easy to transport and relatively inexpensive. It can help you or another gift recipient stay connected even when not in the actual office.

Ring Video Doorbell

Improve home or office security with this high-tech doorbell. This version from Ring includes a video feature that shows you who is at the door when someone rings the bell.

Apple Watch

For those interested in smartwatches, the Apple Watch integrates with iPhone and includes a fitness tracker and other advanced features.

VR Headset

Virtual reality tech is becoming more and more advanced. This headset can connect to iPhone and Samsung smartphones to experience gaming, video content and more.

Ring Light

Fix all those poorly lit selfies or make those livestreams look a bit more professional with this ring light. It illuminates the face evenly and is a must for any entrepreneur with a serious social media presence.

Charging Station

Entrepreneurs have tons of different devices to keep charged all the time. This charging station provides a way to get power to all of them at once.

Drawing Tablet

For any designers, hand letterers or business owners working on new branding, a drawing tablet can really come in handy. This model is compatible with software for everything from logo creation to animation.

Wifi LED Light Bulb

For a smarter way to light the home or office, this wifi-enabled light bulb can be controlled using Amazon’s Alexa from anywhere.

Portable Projector

To share presentations or even enjoy entertainment from anywhere, this mini projector can connect to your smartphone or a variety of other devices.

Dog Camera

If you need a clever gift for any dog owners on your list, this camera is meant to help you keep an eye on your furry friends even when you’re away from the house.You can also use it to give them treats from afar.

Bluetooth Speaker

To listen to music anywhere, this speaker connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and provides a crisp and clear sound with easy volume controls.

Wireless Headphones

For an easy and convenient way to listen to music or podcasts while working out or taking care of business tasks, these headphones are specifically made to be comfortable and convenient.

Gaming Mouse

For any gamers on your list, this mouse has an ergonomic shape perfect for long gaming sessions and seven buttons to make controls simple.

Roomba

An automatic vacuum can be helpful for any business owner or individual. The original Roomba from iRobot can work with your smartphone and work on a variety of flooring styles.

Portable Photo Printer

To easily print photos for marketing materials or personal use, this portable device connects to your smartphone and prints on sticky back paper.

Mobile Wifi Hotspot

Small business owners often need to be able to work from anywhere. This mobile wifi hotspot enables you to bring a connection with you anywhere you go.