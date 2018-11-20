Thanksgiving is just around the corner. So it’s time for business owners to give thanks for their customers, clients, team members, partners, and anyone else who made an impact on operations this year. In preparation for the holiday, you may want to compose a quick message to people who have impacted your business in the past year, giving thanks and wishing them a happy holiday.

Thanksgiving Messages for Businesses

If you’re not sure where to start when crafting this message, here are some examples of different Thanksgiving messages for businesses to consider.

Share a Simple Thanks

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude. So in any message, it’s important to say thank you in some way, whether you’re speaking to customers or those involved with the behind-the-scenes of your business. Share your appreciation in a quick social media post, an email or even a photo or video post.

Examples

1. Thank you so much for your patronage this year. We’ve truly enjoyed serving you!

2. We’re thankful for all of our customers/clients! Thank you for being a part of our journey this year.

3. We have so much to be thankful for this year, most of all YOU!

4. This is the time of year for sharing what you’re thankful for. And our customers are at the top of our list.

5. On this Thanksgiving, we want to share our genuine appreciation for you. We wouldn’t be where we are today without you!

Offer a Longer, Heartfelt Message

Longer messages are perfect for businesses that have small teams or work closely with clients. It gives you the opportunity to share a few different sentiments and really drive your point home. It also allows you to personalize the messaging a bit. You can use these examples as a starting point and then add some more personal details to make your message stand out for clients or team members. Share these messages in a blog post, email newsletter or even a handwritten letter. You could also create a video of you speaking the message directly to customers.

Examples

6. Dear valued customer: This Thanksgiving, we want to share our genuine appreciation with you. Without you, we would not be where we are today, and we’re so thankful for all of your support throughout the year. We hope you have a joyous holiday and we look forward to serving you again.

7. Dear [name]: I’m so thankful for the opportunity to serve you this past year. I’ve genuinely enjoyed working with you and getting to know you. Thank you for being a wonderful and supportive client and for all you do to support my business. I value our relationship and look forward to the opportunity to continue serving you.

8. We’re thankful for wonderful customers like you this Thanksgiving. Our team has really enjoyed serving you this year, and we wanted to share our heartfelt appreciation.

9. To our valuable team members: We’re so thankful for all you’ve done for our business this year. All of your hard work and dedication has helped us reach so many of our company-wide goals for 2018. On this holiday, we want to make sure you know how much you’re appreciated as a member of our team and how much we value you. Have a wonderful holiday with your family and loved ones and we can’t wait to see what our team can accomplish together in 2019.

10. This Thanksgiving, we want to share a sincere “thank you” to every member of our team. Thanks for making this a model workplace and for all you do to keep our company moving forward. We’ve had a great year, and you’re such a big part of it.

Wish Everyone a Happy Holiday

Sometimes a simple “Happy Thanksgiving” goes a long way. With this type of greeting, you might consider adding it to a festive image or at the end of a video. You can share this type of post on social media or even turn it into an actual card. It could also make for a perfect visual for blog posts or email newsletters that feature longer messages as well. You could also share text-only messages on Twitter or other short-form platforms.

Examples

11. Happy Thanksgiving! We hope you have a wonderful day celebrating all there is to be thankful for.

12. Here’s to another year of giving thanks for all of the wonderful blessings our team has experienced.

13. Wishing you a happy and festive Thanksgiving with all your family and friends!

14. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous and gratitude-filled holiday!

15. We hope your day is filled with love, laughter, and gratitude. Happy Thanksgiving!