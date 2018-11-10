Webinar Will Teach Small Business Owners to Better Manage Inventory

Keeping track of your inventory is a necessary but time-consuming part of running your business.
Scott Gregory will teach you the basics of tracking inventory in QuickBooks Pro, Premiere, and Enterprise from purchase to shipment.
Gregory has worked with QuickBooks software for 17+ years and in business finance and accounting for 30+ years.
As a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor and Enterprise ProAdvisor, he will teach you how to use inventory the right way in QuickBooks.
He will cover a range of topics including the differences between inventory parts, non-inventory parts, service items and other charges; how cost of goods sold is recorded and tracked in QuickBooks; shortcuts and tips when it comes to inventory in QuickBooks, and much more.
The webinar will be held Thursday, December 13, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (EST).
Click the register button and use discount code 20Off to get 20% off on all tickets.
Image: Shutterstock