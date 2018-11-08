20 White Elephant Gift Ideas Your Staff Won’t Want to Pass Up

White elephant, sometimes referred to as Yankee Swap, is a popular game for groups around the holidays. It involves everyone bringing in a wrapped gift of around the same value — usually something fairly funny or entertaining. The gifts are placed in a central location with participants sitting around them. Then you go around the circle and each person either chooses a wrapped gift or gets to steal a gift from someone else. Usually, it’s more about creating an entertaining experience than giving gifts of actual value — though sometimes people may be very happy with what they receive.

2018 White Elephant Gift Ideas

If you have a white elephant exchange planned for the office this year, here are some funny and entertaining business gifts to consider.

Toilet Golf

Your workplace probably has a lot of golfers. So this toilet golf game could be a fun gag gift. The recipient may even decide to keep it in the office bathroom.

Ugly Christmas Sweater

Ugly sweater parties are also fairly popular over the holidays. This sweater may not end up on anyone’s regular wardrobe rotation, but it can certainly come out for those annual Christmas parties.

Measuring Wine Glass

Everyone’s had one of those days where a normal glass of wine isn’t enough. This glass has measuring marks on it to indicate just how stressful the previous day at the office may have been.

Emoji Slippers

Slippers are always useful for roaming around the house. However, this pair is made to look like the poop emoji, so it adds a fair amount of silliness to the experience.

Golden Girls Hot Sauce

A pack of hot sauce can actually be a fairly practical holiday gift. But this one includes four flavors inspired by the Golden Girls, perfect for anyone who’s a fan of the show and its characters.

Happy Hour Shirt

Clothing can be difficult for white elephant exchanges. But this simple happy hour shirt is sure to be a crowd pleaser among your whole after-work happy hour crew.

Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a card game that was originally funded on Kickstarter. It can make a very fun office or party game, so it’s sure to be a popular option during your white elephant exchange.

Joke Mug

Is everyone in your office constantly gathered around the coffee maker. This comically large mug can help one of your coworkers express their love for coffee and even make for a fun and functional desk decoration.

Funny Kitchen Towel

Add some humor to your coworker’s kitchen buy purchasing a kitchen towel with a funny saying on it. This could be an especially good option for those who love to cook or host get-togethers.

Dinosaur Taco Holder

Who doesn’t love tacos? This plastic dinosaur is meant to hold hard shell tacos upright so they don’t fall over and lose their delicious filling — funny and practical.

Pool Float Drink Holder

Summer may be months away, but this inflatable drink holder can be a fun and funny solution for pool parties and beach days when the weather starts to heat up.

Dog Shaming Calendar

Sometimes dogs do things that deserve a bit of shaming. This 2019 calendar documents those times in a funny photo format.

Prank Candles

They might not be especially practical (at least not for long) but these prank candles can certainly make for a fun novelty item. They start out smelling like something appealing like cereal and then switch over to a gross scent like stinky breath.

Pizza Socks

Socks are a super practical gift. And everyone loves pizza. So this gift box full of socks depicting various pizza toppings is both fun and useful.

Literary Insults Chart

A fun home or office decoration that could also bring about some witty insults or banter, this poster features a chart of insults used throughout famous literary works.

Awkward Family Photos

Coffee table books make for great coworker gifts. But you haven’t seen one like this before. This book includes tons of awkward family photos that are sure to have your team in stitches.

Giraffe Pajamas

Probably not the most practical design for an adult, but these giraffe pajamas are sure to get a lot of attention at your holiday party.

Drink Holder

The tailgaters or beer enthusiasts in your office are sure to love this beer cozy that’s made to look like a prescription pill bottle, but actually works to keep drinks cold throughout a long event.

Star Wars Stormtrooper Waffle Maker

If your office has a fair amount of Star Wars fans, this waffle maker could be a big hit. It’s shaped like a storm trooper helmet to make breakfast time just a bit more interesting.

Funny Desk Plate

Instead of a traditional desktop name plate, this one shares a funny message. It’s sure to be popular with anyone who would like to add some humor or a unique talking point to their office.