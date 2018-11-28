In 2017, a staggering 39% of total U.S. energy consumption was used for commercial and residential buildings, equating to about 38 quadrillion British thermal units. Virtually all businesses rely on energy to perform everyday functions. Energy is an expense no business can escape. However, when it comes to improving your bottom line and becoming more environmentally responsible, it could be time to switch provider.

Why Switch Energy Providers?

Here are five reasons why you should think about getting a new energy provider for your business.

Lower Your Bills

Through better energy management, businesses can achieve annual savings of between 2 and 10 percent. Researching the market and changing to a more cost-effective energy provider is a key part of a comprehensive and effective energy management strategy, alongside conducting an energy audit to find out where you can make the most savings on energy bills.

Switching to a better energy provider may give you a better deal for your business. This can be one of the simplest and quickest ways for businesses to save money and improve their bottom line.

Choose the Energy that Works for You

The energy demands for one business can be entirely different for another. Some companies consume vast quantities of gas and electricity, while others consume relatively little.

With Energy Choice, you can pursue energy plans and pricing options that are more strategic and lower cost to fit with the specific demands, requirements and budget of your business.

Improve Your Energy Service

Like all businesses, some energy providers are more customer-friendly and practice better customer service than others. If you’re not satisfied with the service your provider gives you and yearn to receive your energy from a company that answers your queries in a timely manner and is friendly and professional, it might be time to change provider.

You can determine the quality of a provider’s customer service credentials by looking at their testimonials, checking how many complaints have been made about the provider and researching how they communicate with their customers.

Become Greener with an Eco-Friendly Provider

More and more businesses are establishing environmental commitments to ensure they conform to environmental policies and goals and are seen as a corporately and environmentally responsible business.

Some energy providers offer more green initiatives than others. For example, dedicated green energy suppliers source a larger proportion of their energy from renewable sources. Therefore switching to a more eco-friendly provider can be a huge step in ensuring your business adopts a greener attitude and ethos.

Ensure Your Bills are Accurate

Discrepancies in bills, problems with energy estimates and inaccuracies in meter readings can cost businesses dearly. It is in your best interest to ensure your billing is as accurate as possible and that may include switching to a supplier with smarter meter reading options.

Accurately metered data can help your business identify energy and cost-saving opportunities. Given the energy and cost-saving implications of accurate meter reading and improved energy billing, switching to a supplier that prioritizes reading and billing accuracies by offering smart meters or, at least, online reading submissions, could be an effective way to help your business make savings on this inescapable business expense.