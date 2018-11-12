Enter Our Contest, Win a Chromebook for Your Small Business This Black Friday!

It’s nearly the holiday season and we’re in a giving spirit. To celebrate, on Black Friday 2018 we’re giving away a shiny new Samsung Chromebook.

One of our lucky readers is going to be getting this great gadget to keep around the house, around the office or take with you on your next business trip.

So what exactly can you win by entering?

The answer is a new Samsung Chromebook 3. It’s an ideal business travel companion but is no slouch around the office, either. It’s got an 11-hour battery life, too, so you won’t be scurrying for a power source to meet a deadline or respond to a client.

The Chromebook possesses non-work related functions, too.

Here are some more details on the devices one of our lucky readers will win:

11.6 inch screen ( 1366 x 768), 16:9

Intel Celeron Processor N3060, 1.6 GHz to 2.48 GHz

4 GB Memory

Spill Resistant? Yes.

Small Business Trends – Chromebook Giveaway

