Take Part in our Cyber Monday Contest to Win an Amazon Kindle Fire Tablet

It’s one of the fastest growing shopping days on the calendar.

Cyber Monday!

And now, it’ll be your chance to win a new Amazon Kindle Fire tablet.

It’s a big day for a lot of our readers who have been working so hard for this moment, to put their online businesses to the ultimate test. To celebrate that hard work, Small Business Trends is giving away a latest generation Amazon Kindle Fire 7 tablet.

This handy little companion has a stunning 7″ IPS display. It’s super thin and light and perfect for taking on business trips. Inside, its got a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 8 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 256 GB of expandable storage. The battery lasts up to 8 hours.

It’s handy for some business tasks but it’s best when you need to get away from work for a bit and unwind.

Check out the contest widget below to enter. Perform more tasks for multiple entries and come back every day for more chances to enter.

Joshua Sophy

Joshua Sophy is the Assistant Editor for Small Business Trends and the Head of Content Partnerships. A journalist with 17 years of experience in traditional and online media, Joshua got his start in the newspaper business in Pennsylvania. His experience includes being a beat reporter covering daily news. He eventually founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press, covering his hometown. Joshua supervises the day-to-day operations of Small Business Trends' busy editorial department including the editorial calendar and outgoing assignments.

