Small Business Trends Enters Second Year as a Certified Woman Owned Business

Small Business Trends Media Group, the parent publishing group of SmallBizTrends.com and BizSugar.com, is delighted to enter its second year with “Woman Business Certification” by the State of Florida.

Woman Owned Business Certification

The designation comes following an in-depth certification application process through the State of Florida’s Department of Management Services. The certification is awarded to companies that demonstrate they are majority owned and operated by a woman.

“Certification as a woman-owned business is another step in our company’s history and growth,” said Small Business Trends Founder and CEO Anita Campbell.

Applying and meeting the certification requirements took a number of hours, but the State of Florida has streamlined the process to make it as efficient as possible for small business owners. “Florida is a small-business friendly state. That makes all the difference when it comes to things like certifications and government contracting,” Campbell added.

By including women-owned companies among their vendors, corporations and government entities show their commitment to supporting diversity.

Small Business Trends Media Group provides targeted, custom content reaching small businesses. Through its multiple digital media outlets, it features advice, news and resources for small businesses of up to 100 employees. The company also publishes a digital magazine and special publications such as ebooks, templates and tools.

Through its channels, Small Business Trends reaches a highly targeted audience of 2,000,000 small business owners, stakeholders and entrepreneurs each month.

The company has been publishing continuously since 2003 and is one of the largest independently-owned news sites dedicated to small business with its mission statement of “small business success … delivered daily.”