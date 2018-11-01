About Us   |   Advertise

Finding a Work Schedule Template Doesn’t Have to Be Hard, Here are 11 Tools to Try

Where to Find a Work Schedule Template Best for Your Business

If you struggle to keep your team’s weekly schedules organized, you might benefit from the help of a scheduling template. These templates give you a basic outline to fill in with your employees, shifts, tasks, and even hourly pay. There are plenty of different options out there to get you started. And many of them use the tools that you’re probably already using.

Work Schedule Template Options

To find the option(s) that are best for your business, check out the list below.

Excel Templates

Microsoft Office

Microsoft offers its own templates made specifically for Excel. This download covers 8-hour shifts for 6 employees across 7 days. You can set job duties throughout the week and automatically calculate pay.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet offers customizable templates for Microsoft Office. You can choose from a variety of options, ranging from 5-day schedules to shift work schedules.

Vertex42

Vertex42 also offers free downloadable Excel templates, mainly as bi-weekly schedules. There are options for teams, individual appointments and even shift work.

FindMyShift

FindMyShift is a scheduling software, but it also has a free downloadable template for Excel on its website. It’s fairly simple with options for a few employees and shifts.

Dovico

Dovico offers apps for time management. But they also have a small selection of free templates available on their website, including those for attendance, timesheets and weekly tasks.

Word Templates

Smartsheet

Smartsheet also offers templates for Word, if you prefer working in that format over an Excel spreadsheet.

Calendarpedia

Calendarpedia offers a few simple downloads for Word. These weekly schedules are best for individuals or very small teams and come in a few different styles, some with room for extra notes.

Hubworks

Hubworks is a site for business management apps that also offers work scheduling templates. The weekly format works with Word, but the company also offers a few options for Excel.

Google Templates

Google Sheets

Google Sheets is the free spreadsheet tool in Google Docs. The about page offers templates for everything from invoicing to work schedules.

Smartsheets

Though most of the templates are made for Microsoft Office, Smartsheet does offer a couple of free options for those who prefer using Google Calendar.

Schedule Source

Schedule Source offers a couple of weekly schedules that you can use in Google Sheets, including a basic team version and one for shift work.

Annie Pilon

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

