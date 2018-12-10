10 Tips for Building an Effective Online Presence for Your Business

Build an Online Presence That Establishes You as an Expert

All of the different aspects of your online presence, from your website to your social media profiles, contribute to your overall reputation. To establish yourself as an expert online, read this Pixel Productions post by Craig Evans. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Find a Domain Name That Guarantees Success

The domain that you select for your business website can make a major impact on potential customers’ ability to find you online. So it’s not a decision that should be taken lightly. To choose a domain name that ensures success, check out the tips in this UpMixed post by Thomas Saacke.

Make Your Social Media and Email Marketing Work Together

Social media and email campaigns are both important parts of marketing a small business. But they don’t often work together in tandem. However, you could be missing out by not leveraging these two methods together. Learn more in this GetResponse post by Krista Liebmann.

Improve Your SEO with Social Media

Search engines are one of the most powerful traffic sources you can utilize for your website. Many businesses tend to manage their SEO and social media separately, but there are actually some benefits to utilizing them to complement one another. In this Social Media HQ post, David Webb explains how you can improve your SEO using social media.

Measure Your Content Marketing Success

Content marketing can also make a major impact on your SEO and the success of your online presence. But to create successful content, you need to know what’s most likely to work. So you need a system for measuring results. Lane Ellis elaborates in this Top Rank Marketing post.

Boost Your Business Growth Online

To really grow your reach online, it may help to diversify your strategies a bit. You can make use of everything from ads to reviews. To utilize the power of the internet to really grow your small business, read this Biz Epic post by Ivan Widjaya.

Start Your Own Online Store

Even if your small business isn’t specifically related to ecommerce, you may be able to add another income stream to your business by creating your own online store. This can potentially boost your website and boost your bottom line. Stewart Dunlop offers some tips in this Smallbiztechnology.com post.

Create a Social Media Strategy That Delivers

As you determine what type of content to post to your social media channels, you need to always consider how those posts can actually convert customers and deliver for your business. Yev Pusin shares tips for doing just that in this Backblaze post. Then BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Optimize Your Contact Page for Conversions

The contact page may be an overlooked part of your website. The people who visit this page are fairly likely to be interested in your offerings. So it’s really an opportunity for you to convert new customers. Gary Shouldis of 3Bug Media shares a video and explanation in this post.

Don’t Miss Out on Paid Search Opportunities

If you use paid search to expand your reach online, you could be missing out on some major opportunities for growth. In this Search Engine Land post, Mona Elesseily describes some of the top mistakes that businesses of all sizes tend to make and explains how you can avoid them in your own campaigns.

