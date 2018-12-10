10 Tips for Making the Most of Your Small Business Website

Your website is one of the most important assets you have for your business. As such, there’s a lot that goes into creating a successful one. You need to consider SEO, design and online marketing in general. Here are some tips from members of the online small business community to help you make the most of your website.

Use the 4 Pillars of SEO Success

If you want to increase search traffic to your website, you need an SEO strategy. Every strategy should have multiple components. In fact, Andy Monte details four separate pillars of SEO success in this Raven blog post.

Integrate These Web Design Trends for 2019

A modern design can help you appeal to potential customers and ensure that your website integrates all the latest and most beneficial technology. If you are looking to upgrade your website in 2019, here are some trends to consider from Katie Lundin of Crowdspring.

Get a Google Analytics Certification

Google Analytics is the most popular online tool for accessing and analyzing website and user data. If you’re looking to really dig deep into your SEO or be known as an expert in the industry, it could be worth getting certified in Google Analytics. Learn more in this Search Engine Journal post by Adam Heitzman.

Get a More Useful Perspective on Your Business and Content Goals

No matter what type of goals you have for your business, it’s important to gain some perspective so you can actually accomplish them. In this Copyblogger post, Sonia Simone offers tips for staying on track. And members of the BizSugar community shared additional thoughts here.

Buy an Ideal Domain Name

Before you can set up your website design and SEO strategy, you need a solid domain name. If you want your business to get easily found, you need to consider this decision very carefully. In this Quick Sprout, Neil Patel shares what you should consider when taking this important step for your business website.

Adjust to Google Updates

Some businesses have noticed a decrease in organic search traffic after Google’s recent Medic update. But there are ways to adjust. In this Bright Local post, Dan Leibson outlines a method you can use to increase traffic and grow your business.

Drive Impactful Brand Experiences with Customer Data

Your website gives you access to plenty of data about your customers and how they interact with your business. So it’s important to use that data to your advantage whenever possible. Mike Sands explains how you can drive impactful brand experiences using that data in this Marketing Land post.

Deliver Business Success with Emerging Trends

If you want your business to succeed in 2091, you need a strategy full of updated methods. That means you need to keep up with the trends impacting your industry and the business community as a whole. In this Noobpreneur post, Ivan Widjaya lists some of the emerging trends that you should keep an eye on during 2019.

Question Authority on Social Media

Going along with trends and expert advice can be useful in some situations. But it can also be helpful to question authority every now and again, especially when it comes to social media, according to Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media. BizSugar members offered commentary on the post here.

Create Your Visual Content Strategy for 2019

The content you include on your website and other online platforms shouldn’t just be written. Visuals are incredibly important to today’s consumers. To learn about some of the most important factors that can impact your visual content strategy this year, check out this Content Marketing Institute post by Kim Moutsos.

