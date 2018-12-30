Top 2018 YouTube Trends for Small Business

Since its launch back in 2005, YouTube has become the premier online destination for video content. For small businesses, YouTube provides a number of unique opportunities, from video marketing for a specific product or service to earning an income through the YouTube Partner Program.

2018 YouTube Trends

Here are some statistics and trends that could be of interest for entrepreneurs looking to leverage the power of YouTube.

YouTube Popularity

YouTube has more than 1.9 billion logged-in users who visit YouTube every month.

YouTube is adding 900,000 unique visitors every month.

By 2019, YouTube is expected to increase its user base by 187.8 million.

YouTube has also become one of the most popular online platforms for teens. 85 percent of teens say they use the platform.

In addition, 32 percent of teens say they use YouTube more than any other platform, making it second only to Snapchat.

81 percent of parents with kids 11 and younger said they let their kids watch YouTube videos.

And 34 percent of those parents say it’s a regular occurrence.

Popular Types of YouTube Videos

Entertainment related videos get an average of 9,816 views per month.

How-to and style videos receive an average of 8,332 views per month.

Science and technology related videos receive an average of 6,638 views per month.

Videos related to pets and animals receive an average of 6,542 views per month.

Videos related to autos and vehicles receive an average of 5,673 views per month.

Education related videos receive an average of 4,872 views per month.

Videos related to travel and events receive an average of 3,070 views per month.

Gaming related videos receive an average of 3,050 views per month.

Videos related to people or vlogs receive an average of 2,354 views per month.

35 percent of adults turn to YouTube for how-tos or tutorials.

Ideal YouTube Videos

70 percent of YouTube users view videos on their mobile devices. So mobile friendly videos are incredibly important.

Short videos tend to be especially popular on YouTube. Research has suggested that the ideal length is between one and two minutes.

In fact, 56 percent of all videos posted online in the past year are two minutes long or less.

The YouTube algorithm tends to favor those who post new videos consistently, as well as those who use consistent and relevant keywords.

Optimal thumbnails for YouTube videos should be 1280px wide by 720px tall.

YouTube Marketing

700 YouTube videos are shared on Twitter every minute.

500 years worth of YouTube videos are watched every day on Facebook.

And 100 million people like, comment or interact with at least one YouTube video each week.

19 percent of YouTube users consider YouTube videos to be very important when they’re making a decision about buying a particular product.

YouTube Ad Revenue

YouTube monetizes at least 3 billion video views per week.

The number of creators earning six figures per year on YouTube has increased by 40 percent year on year.

The number of creators earning five figures per year on YouTube has increased by 50 percent year on year.

About 250 brands pulled YouTube ads last year when they found that their ads were running alongside content they didn’t want to be associated with.

YouTube also implemented some changes that require creators to have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours within the last year.

Bottom Line

These statistics show just how powerful and effective YouTube can be for small businesses. Whether you’re looking to market a product or service or actually earn a living from the video content you post, there’s an audience for your brand on this popular platform. Here are some more articles and resources to check out as you shape your business’s YouTube strategy.