Top Styles for Business Casual Women Today

Business casual is a common dress code for offices around the country. Basically, it is meant to be a hybrid between formal business wear and casual attire. So a full business suit is not usually necessary, but your basic jeans-and-t-shirt weekend look isn’t appropriate either. So what exactly is appropriate?

Business casual styles for women can vary depending on your office. If you work in a very traditional industry or regularly meet with clients who tend to be a bit old fashioned, you may want to dress a bit more formal than someone working at a tech startup.

If you’re looking for a more specific outline of what that means, here are some guidelines for business casual women’s wear.

Business Casual Shirts for Women

Understated blouses, sweaters and button-up shirts are all usually acceptable in a business casual environment. In general, it’s a good idea to go with a fairly modest silhouette, and nothing too tight. Neutral or dark colors are also fairly common in professional environments, though a shirt can be a good opportunity to add a pop of color, as long as the rest of your outfit is fairly neutral. You can also layer a blazer or cardigan over your top for a look with more depth. A blazer can also help to dress up an outfit if you have a more formal office or are meeting with clients.

Generally, it’s best to stay away from basic t-shirts. But in some more casual environments they may be okay when paired with a blazer or cardigan. You should also steer clear of tank tops, halters, plunging necklines and any shirts with text or prominent images on them.

Business Casual Pants for Women

When it comes to business casual pants, standard trousers are usually a safe bet. You can choose the silhouette that works best with your body style, whether they’re slim fit, wide leg or cropped. With most pants, you’ll probably want to go with a neutral shade like black, brown, navy or tan. However, a brighter color or simple pattern like herringbone may work as long as the rest of your outfit is fairly understated.

A snug fit is fine when it comes to your pants, but they should not be extra tight or low-rise. Also, steer clear of jeans or shorts of any kind.

Business Casual Skirts and Dresses

If you’d prefer, you could also go with a skirt or a dress for your business casual attire. Length is one of the main concerns with this type of outfit. So try to keep the hemline close to your knees. Additionally, opt for a classic cut like a pencil skirt, a-line or pleated.

Steer clear of anything too poofy or bright. Simple patterns like pinstripes or herringbone are fine, but save the loud patterns or neon colors for the weekend. Additionally, if you’re going with a dress, opt for one with sleeves or pair it with a cardigan or blazer so your shoulders are not exposed.

Business Casual Shoes for Women

Business casual shoes should be modest and provide a fair amount of coverage. Basic pumps, oxfords, loafers, flats and ankle boots are all great options. Again, understated colors are usually your best bet. Black and brown are classic choices that tend to go with most business casual outfits. Comfort should also be a high priority, especially if you tend to travel a lot or stand while leading meetings throughout the day.

Overall, just stay away from super high heels, bright colors, large buckles or embellishments, and anything open-toed. And though you probably could have guessed, sneakers and tennis shoes are also not appropriate in offices where employees are directed to dress business casual.

Business Casual Accessories for Women

Jewelry and accessories can be a great way to add interest to any outfit. However, when you’re dressing for a business casual environment, you should try to keep the extras to a minimum. Gold or silver studs or small dangly earrings are fine, along with simple pendant necklaces, charm bracelets and watches.

However, you should avoid any loud costume jewelry, hats or large hair accessories, and anything that might get in the way of your daily work. Overall, the business casual dress code is made to encourage team members to dress in a professional manner. If something looks especially weird or like it wouldn’t represent your company well, it’s best to leave it in your closet during the week.

