Best Business Idea Articles for Entrepreneurs

There are nearly 30 million small businesses in the U.S., with more popping up daily. If you’re interested in joining this club, you need to start with a great idea. No matter what your interest, skills, budget, and circumstances, there’s a perfect business out there for you.
Business Idea Articles
Below, you can find tons of ideas to get your entrepreneurial journey off on the right foot.
Business Ideas Based on Interest
Your favorite hobby could potentially lead to profits. There are plenty of entrepreneurs who are starting hobby businesses and actually turning them into full-time gigs. Here are some options for businesses that may align with your interests.
- 50 Craft Business Ideas
- 50 Small Business Ideas for Fashionistas
- 25 Organic Agricultural Business Ideas
- 50 Business Ideas for Writing Entrepreneurs
- 50 Small Business Ideas for the Faith Based Economy
- 50 Unusual Pet Businesses to Start
Physical fitness can actually lead to a more successful business, no matter what industry you work in. But if you want your actual business idea to keep you active on a daily basis, there are plenty of exciting opportunities that may align with that desire.
- 50 Small Business Ideas for Those Who Love the Outdoors
- 20 Cool Business Ideas for Those Who Love Travel
- 19 Hot Sports Business Ideas
- 11 Hot Fitness Business Ideas
- 50 Small Agricultural Business Ideas
- 20 Small Business Ideas in the Growing Cannabis Industry
Business Ideas Based on Lifestyle
More than half of small business owners are 50 years of age or older. But there are opportunities out there for every member of the family. No matter your age or current situation, here are some business ideas to consider.
- 50 Family Small Business Ideas
- 50 Business Ideas for Moms
- 50 Business Ideas for College Students
- 50 Business Ideas for Teens
- 50 Small Business Ideas for Kids
- The 50 Best Side Businesses for Teachers
You can launch a small business in any state or location. But your location or circumstances may have an impact on the type of business you start. Here are some ideas for businesses you can start based on your particular circumstances.
- 50 Small Business Ideas for Rural America
- 50 Small Town Business Ideas
- 50 Mobile Business Ideas to Keep You Moving in a Profitable Direction
- 50 Small Business Ideas for the Homebody
- 50 Small Business Ideas for Solopreneurs
- 50 Weekend Business Ideas
Business Ideas Based on Budget
About 82 percent of business startup funds come from the entrepreneur themselves, or their family and friends. That usually means you need to keep things on a pretty tight budget. Here are some business options that don’t require a lot of startup capital.
- 50 Home Based Business Ideas You Can Start with No Money
- 25 Businesses You Can Start for Less Than $100
- 25 Businesses You Can Start for Less Than $1,000
- 50 Business Ideas Using Google AdSense
- 50 B2B Businesses You Can Start Online
- 50 Retail Business Ideas on a Budget
Where you run your business can make a big impact on your budget. About 69 percent of U.S. entrepreneurs start their businesses from home. Here are some business ideas you can start in your house or in other inexpensive locations.
- 50 Most Fun Home Based Businesses
- 50 Small Business Ideas You Can Start in the Spare Room
- 50 Small Businesses to Start in a Shipping Container
- 50 Small Businesses to Start in Your Backyard
- 50 Small Businesses to Start in Your Garage
- 50 Business Ideas for Vacant Land
Business Ideas Based on Skills
Research has found a handful of qualities that most entrepreneurs have in common. But there are also some more unique qualities that can help you stand out from others. Here are some business opportunities that may play to your natural strengths.
- 50 Business Ideas for Extroverted Entrepreneurs
- 50 Small Business Ideas for Introverted Entrepreneurs
- 25 Small Business Ideas for Athletes
- 50 Small Business Ideas for Musicians
- 50 Business Ideas for Creative Entrepreneurs
- 50 Small Business Ideas for People Who GET Social Media
Then there are skills you can hone over time. There are tons of online resources where you can learn new skills and gain training that can be useful in running your business. Here are some ideas to help you make use of those skills you’ve gained over time.
- 50 Small Business Ideas for Video Producers
- 50 Baking Business Ideas
- 50 Small Business Ideas for Infopreneurs
- 50 High Tech Business Ideas You Can Start Small
- 30 Business Ideas that Require a CDL
- 50 Healthcare Business Ideas
Key Business Idea Resources
Looking for more info? Check out these key resources that could help you get your new business idea off on the right foot.
- Small Business Ideas Can Come from Anywhere
- 3 Tips When Choosing the Best Business Idea for You
- Checklist: How to Start a Business with No Money
