The New Dell Vostro 5000 Designed for Small Business Users Specifically

When it comes to computing, small businesses have a wide range of needs. The new Dell Vostro 5000 line of laptops have been designed to address these many different needs while taking into consideration the budget of said small businesses.

The new Vostro 5000 is available in a 15” (5581) or 14” (5481) variants with seven configurations all between $599 to $949 (prices may change with different promotions). And these configurations come with the latest 8th generation Intel processors along with multiple storage options including SSD, memory and more.

For small businesses, these configurations offer options which address the functionality and budgetary constraints of small companies. This includes mobile computing which is more important than ever as the workplace can be anywhere these days.

On the company blog, Erik Day wrote what the company had in mind when creating the new Vostro line, as well as the unique needs of small businesses.

Day said, “Dell recognizes that small businesses have unique needs when it comes to their technology. With businesses recognizing that technology is no longer just PART of their strategy but central to their business model, those businesses have begun to identify exactly which PC features will lend to their most success while being mindful of a price point that is feasible for their budgets.”

The 15” Dell Vostro 5000 (5581)

The 15” model is available in four different configurations. Some of the specs which all four models share are the following:

Display – 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight Non-touch Narrow Border IPS Display

Graphics – Intel UHD Graphics 620 with shared graphics memory

Ports – 1 HDMI v1.4a; 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C™ (DP/PowerDelivery); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A; 1 USB 2.0

Operating System – Windows 10 Pro 64-bit English

Connectivity – 802.11ac 1×1 WiFi and Bluetooth

Battery – Integrated 3-Cell 42WHr battery

Security – Fingerprint reader

When it comes to the processor, they all have 8th generation Intel with Core i3-8145U (4M Cache, up to 3.9 GHz, 2 cores) or Core i5-8265U (6M Cache, up to 3.9 GHz, 4 cores).

You can get 4 or 8 GBs of RAM and storage options ranging from 128 to 256 GB with M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive (SSD) or 1TB 5400 rpm 2.5″ SATA hard drive.

The 14” Dell Vostro 5000 (5481)

The 14” model is available in three different configurations. The three versions also share some hardware specs.

Display – 14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight Non-touch Narrow Border IPS Display

Ports – 1 HDMI v1.4a; 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C™ (DP/PowerDelivery); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A; 1 USB 2.0

Operating System – Windows 10 Pro 64-bit English

Connectivity – 802.11ac 1×1 WiFi and Bluetooth

Battery – Integrated 3-Cell 42WHr battery

Security – Fingerprint reader

With the 14” you get another option for the graphics card, which is available as the 15” model with the Intel UHD Graphics 620 or a discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX130 with 2GB GDDR5 graphics memory.

The processor for this line starts with the 8th Generation IntelCore i5-8265U (6M Cache, up to 3.9 GHz, 4 cores) and goes up to Core i7-8565U processor (8MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 4 cores).

Power, Connectivity, and Portability

The Vostro line is powerful and portable while allowing you to stay connected. With these configurations, you can tackle virtually any use case for a small business. For small business owners who now work in the office just as much as they do outside of it, this type of computing capability is essential.

The Vostro line is a workhorse designed for functionality and it is not a dainty one-pound machine. This doesn’t mean they don’t look nice, it just means the 4.19- and 3.42-pound machines will give you the strong build and reliability you will need for everyday use without having to worry about it breaking easily.