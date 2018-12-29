Don’t Miss This Valuable SBA Twitter Chat

The Small Business Administration (SBA) wants you to find the right mentor as you move forward in your entrepreneurial journey.

To that end, the SBA will be holding a chat on Twitter to celebrate National Mentoring Month in January.

On January 10, 2019, you can log on to Twitter at #SBAchat at 3 pm ET and participate in the event.

The agency says the chat is going to provide valuable information for established small business owners or those just getting started.

This includes sharing tips and resources to help entrepreneurs succeed by highlighting the benefits of having mentors.

You can click on the red button and go to the SBA’s Twitter chat page. While you are there, don’t forget to add the chat to your calendar.

Register Now

