I love language. Take these two phrases, “exit strategy” and “escape plan.”

Both on their faces have essentially the same meanings. “Strategy” and “plan” are basically interchangeable. “Escape” is more charged than “exit,” but you hear more animated usages like “hasty exit” and “emergency exit.”

And yet “exit strategy” and “escape plan” conjure up two totally different scenarios. Like I said, I love language.

(Or maybe I adore it…)