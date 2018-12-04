Top 10 Franchises You Can Start for Under $50K

Opening a franchise of an established and credible brand can be an attractive way to run a successful business and make money. The good news is not all franchises cost the earth to launch and run. As noted in our posts on the top 10 franchises for under $10k and top 10 franchises under $20k, there are franchise opportunities available for ambitious entrepreneurs that don’t have infinite sums of money to invest.

Top Franchises Under 50k

Take a look at the top ten franchises under 50K available to individuals wanting to start and run their own successful business.

Jan-Pro

Jan-Pro franchisees provide commercial cleaning services with an emphasis on ‘Cleaning Greener’, which relies on environmentally-friendly cleaning products with fewer chemicals.

For a low initial investment, Jan-Pro offers home-based start-up franchise packages, that allow franchisees to build their own business and decide how large they want it to grow.

Acti-Kare

Acti-Kare is a leading senior and in-home care franchise in the United States. By becoming an Acti-Kare franchisee you can join the multi-billion-dollar care industry and run your own business providing care and support to those who need it.

Franchise opportunities are low with Acti-Kare, starting at $19,750 with an additional $15,000 plus for start-up expenses and advertising, depending on which state you are operating in.

Soccer Shots

If you’re passionate about soccer, sport and generally enriching young people’s lives while running your own sought-after business, you may be interested in starting your own Soccer Shots franchise.

Last year more than 350,000 children enrolled on the Soccer Shots program. This leading soccer training brand has created a proven and time-tested model with low overheads and established support.

Initial investment fees to start your own Soccer Shots franchise start from $41.034.

Rooter-Man

If you’re an experienced plumber investing in a Rooter-Man franchise will enable you to have exclusive use of the Rooter-Man Trademark in your specific territory.

Rooter-Man’s franchise packages start at just $3,975 and include a proven marketing program designed to target customers in your area.

Chester’s Chickens

Fancy running your own business serving up tasty chicken? Another top franchise under $50K is available at Chester’s Chickens. This well-known takeaway brand provides franchise opportunities that equip entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge and skills to run their own Chester’s Chickens franchise.

Investment costs are low, ranging from around $3.2K to $21.9K.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Another cleaning franchise opportunity for an affordable price is available with Vanguard Cleaning Systems. Vanguard Services provide high-quality cleaning services to thousands of businesses, organizations, facilities and non-profits across the United States.

For a low investment of under $50K, you can build a credible cleaning business with Vanguard Cleaning Systems.

Buildingstars International

Another cost-effective franchise for under $50K is Building Stars International.

If you’re looking to start your own commercial cleaning business then Buildingstars offers flexible franchise programs, with incredibly low initial investment fees. With this flexible model, you can decide how often you want to work, how much you want to earn and whether you want to increase the size of your business.

The price for an initial franchise option as “The Technician” is just $995, plus an equipment and supply package of around $1,000.

Bricks 4 Kidz

Bricks 4 Kidz offers exciting and flexible business opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to make a positive and educational impact on children. As a Bricks 4 Kidz franchisee you will learn how to create a fulfilling and fun career teaching youngsters valuable STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) skills using LEGO bricks.

This franchise opportunity for less than $50K is perfect for anyone looking for a family-friendly career. Investment for a Bricks 4 Kids franchise starts as low as $17,625.

SuperGlass Windshield Repair

SuperGlass Windshield Repair is a leading global windshield repair specialist brand that offers windshield restoration, scratch removal and repair services.

The company offers low cost franchise opportunities for those looking to start their own business in windscreen repair for under $50K. SuperGlass provides dynamic business models with all the tools and knowledge required to run a franchise in this highly sought-after field of vehicle maintenance and repair.

Initial investments to launch your own SuperGlass Windshield Repair franchise start from a low $18,685.

Little Kickers

Another soccer training for children business opportunity for less than $50K can be found at Little Kickers. Little Kickers franchisees operate educational preschool soccer classes designed to introduce children under the age of 7 to the game and to enhance balance, social, motor and coordination skills.

For a low-cost initial investment of between $23,175 and $34,550, you will be provided with the training and support to launch and run your own successful Little Kickers franchise.