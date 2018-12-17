Christmas is fast-approaching, and it won’t be long before the turkey is roasting in the oven and presents are being opened on Christmas Day. Now’s the time to show your appreciation and gratitude to the most important people in your business – your clients, customers and employees.

Sending holiday greetings is a great way for small business owners to create a personable, appreciative and long-lasting professional relationship with clients, customers and employees. Afterall, if it wasn’t for such individuals, you wouldn’t have a business.

Holiday Messages for Businesses

If you’re struggling for the right words to use for holiday greetings messages, take a look at the following best examples of holiday greeting for business owners so you can share your gratitude to those who have made the biggest impact on your business during the last 12 months and wish them a Merry Christmas.

Best 15 Holiday Greeting Messages for Customers and Clients

A word of thanks and best wishes can go a long way in letting your customers and clients recognize that you appreciate their business.

Here’s 15 holiday greetings for business that you could send to your loyal customers or clients either by email, on a note through the post, or even via social media.

1. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and thanks for all your support throughout the year. All the best for 2019.

2. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for doing business with us and to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

3. It’s been fantastic working with you in 2018 and we hope we can continue doing business together in the forthcoming year. In the meantime, have a wonderful Christmas and a happy holiday season.

4. Christmas is a time of giving, and we’d like to give you a huge thanks for being our cherished customer. Have a happy happy holiday season and we look forward to working with you in the New Year.

5. We hope your dreams come true this Christmas as you’ve made our dreams come true this year by simply being our customer. Have a very Merry Christmas.

6. May your holiday be blessed with the love and warmth of family and friends. A client of ours is considered a friend. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

7. From everyone at [name of business], we’d like to say thank you for your continued loyalty and faith in us. Put your feet up and have a well-deserved rest this Christmas and let every day of the holiday season be filled with joy.

8. Thank you for the great business we did together this year. Now’s time for us both to relax and celebrate. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

9. We value each and every one of our customers and cannot express our gratitude enough for your ongoing support. We hope you have a beautiful Christmas and a Happy New Year.

10. From the entire team at [name of business], have a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

11. It’s been an absolute pleasure working with you during the past 12 months, let’s make 2019 even better. Best wishes for the holiday season.

12. May you and your family have a safe and happy Christmas that is full of making happy memories. Thank you for being our treasured customer.

13. Thank you for buying in our store. We would like to wish you a Merry Christmas that is full of joy and happiness.

14. We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the business you have given us throughout the year. We hope you will continue being one of our valued customers in 2019. All the best for the holiday season.

15. To our esteemed customer. Thank for your continued support. We hope you enjoy spending a relaxing time with your friends and family this holiday season. Have a very Merry Christmas and all the best in 2019.

15 Best Holiday Messages to Employees

Like customers and clients, a business would not be able to operate without our valued employees. When sending out holiday greetings for business, don’t forget to thank your employees for their hard work and wish them a happy holiday season.

If you’re unsure what to say, here’s 15 holiday messages to employees to give you some inspiration.

1. Extending our warm wishes to you this Christmas. Thanks for your hard work and have a fabulous Christmas.

2. You have been a true inspiration to our business this year. Keep up the fantastic work in the New Year. In the meantime, have a lovely Christmas with your friends and family.

3. Thank you for serving our business so well. May your holiday season be filled with happiness and fond memories.

4. Merry Christmas on behalf of the management team at [name of business] and thank you for your hard work.

5. We couldn’t have had such a successful year without you. Thanks for your hard work and have a fantastic Christmas.

6. We would like to send our sincere thanks for your ongoing commitment to our business and high quality of work. Have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

7. Merry Christmas to our business family. Have a joyful holiday season.

8. Happy Christmas and New Year. May the festive season be filled with love and joy. Thank you for being part of our team.

9. Our business couldn’t be luckier to have quality team members like you on board. Thanks for your ongoing hard work and support Have a fabulous Christmas.

10. Our members of staff deserve only the warmest and sincerest of best wishes this holiday season. Have a well-deserved break this Christmas.

11. We hope you have a happy Christmas and New Year. Thanks for everything you have done for us this year. Now’s the time to put your feet up, relax and have a warming glass of mulled wine.

12. As one of our key team members, we’d like to say thank you for your exceptional work this year and have a very Merry Christmas.

13. We are so fortunate to have such a hardworking, honest and valued person as you working for us. Thank you for always being there for us. All the best for the holiday season.

14. We may have had many challenges this year but with your help, we overcame them all. Thank you for your hard work and commitment and have a lovely Christmas.

15. Due to your creativity, innovation and commitment, we have thrived this year. Many thanks for all you have done and all the best for Christmas and the New Year.