How to Build an iOS App for Your Business

It’s always a good idea to build an iOS app for your small business. With 1.3 billion iOS devices in active use worldwide, you could be leaving money on the table by ignoring this subset of users in the market.

However, building an iOS app can be tricky. For starters, you need to hire the right iOS developer who understands your business to build the app—if you are not a developer yourself. The developer will provide crucial feedback on your concept, storyboard, and user experience.

Moreover, you’ll need a solid marketing strategy to get your iOS app downloaded and used by your target customers. Over 5 million iOS apps are predicted will be available for download on the app store by 2020. It can be challenging getting people to find your app and download it from the app store.

Although it can be challenging to build and market your iOS app, it is not impossible if you know how to do it right. And getting people to install and use your app is surely well worth the effort.

How to Build an iOS App for Your Small Business

According to freelance marketplace Upwork, which created a neat inforgraphic highlighting crucial steps for building an iOS app, you can easily build your app with the help of freelancers.

Upwork identifies five crucial phases of iOS app development you need to know:

Idea to concept Prototyping Front and backend coding Testing Submitting for review

Freelancers come in handy when executing each of these phases, says the Mountain View, California-based freelance marketplace. Freelancers will also help you address any bugs and patches, and security holes in the app so you create a great user experience once your app is available in the app store.

Detailed Steps for Building an iOS App With Freelancers- Infographic

Check out Upwork’s full infographic below to learn more about the steps for iOS app development, and the type of talent to look for during each of the aforementioned phases of building your app.