About Us   |   Advertise

Shawn Hessinger - Editor

Shawn Hessinger Shawn Hessinger is the Executive Editor for Small Business Trends. A professional journalist with more than a decade of experience in the traditional newspaper business, he has another 10 years of experience in digital media for trade publications and news sites. Shawn has served as a beat reporter, columnist, editorial writer, bureau chief and eventually managing editor with responsibility for nine weekly newspapers, the Berks Mont Newspapers.

2 Reactions

  1. Aira Bongco

    Aira Bongco
    September 28, 2015 at 9:04 pm

    I agree with most but I have not personally seen the benefit of smartwatches yet. Sure, they give you notifications. But I already carry my phone everywhere so I don’t think I need it.

    Reply
  2. Michael Mansour
    October 4, 2015 at 7:34 pm

    Hi Shawn,

    A really great write-up however nothing there that deals with security. You can have all the above but without security it’s all in vein, all hackable and exploitable.

    Email security may not be no.1 in the list but must definitely be in the top 10. Without it, it’s not only peoples lives are negatively impacted by cyber crime but all their websites, emails, offices documents, etc.

    We provide a solution to this so it’s just worth noting, even better to write-up on us.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2018, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap