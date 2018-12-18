Intuit QuickBooks has launched a new “Backing You” campaign starring none other than Danny DeVito to help small business owners save time and money.

In choosing the comedic talents of Danny DeVito, Intuit said it wants to use humor to give its customers insight into the many different smart business tools available to them for running the day-to-day operations of their company.

As for Danny DeVito, he says this campaign hits close to home because both his parents and sister were small business owners.

In a press release, DeVito explains, “The importance of small business is personal to me. At a young age, I watched both my parents and my sister build their own business from the ground up and struggle to balance family obligations with growing their businesses.”

DeVito added he wants to give back to small business owners by showing them how to make their lives easier while at the same time making them laugh in the process.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Dan McCarthy, Vice President of Global Marketing at Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) QuickBooks, explains the overarching goal of the campaign. McCarthy says, “This new campaign is an entertaining call for small business owners, the self-employed and mid-market enterprises to get what they are owed. Nothing is more valuable than time and QuickBooks provides a smarter way to run a small business so owners can get back the time, and money they deserve.”

The “Backing You” campaign was first launched in 2017 to celebrate entrepreneurs who work for themselves while highlighting the tools QuickBooks provides to improve the workflow of their businesses.

QuickBooks and Small Business

QuickBooks was launched more than 20 years ago by Intuit to give self-employed entrepreneurs and small businesses tools for managing income, tracking their expenses and more. Today the Intuit brand of products is used by more than 50 million customers around the world to improve their financial lives.

With QuickBooks, you can organize all of the financial records of your personal and business accounts in one place. This allows you to share your books with your financial professional so you can collaborate seamlessly.

QuickBooks also lets you connect automatically to your bank accounts and payment services so you can import and categorize transactions on your desktop or mobile device.

When it comes to invoicing, QuickBooks has tools for reminding your customers, tracking transactions and making direct deposits so you can save time and be more efficient. These are all tools which are essential in a changing workforce environment increasingly being made up of freelancers and remote workers.

The tools QuickBooks offers are especially useful for freelancers and remote workers as well as the small businesses hiring them. Managing the time and payment of workers in different geographical locations can get complicated and more time intensive than it has to be.

You can see all of the new “Backing You” campaigns on Intuit’s YouTube page.