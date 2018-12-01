Invest in Your Knowledge Base with This Upcoming Event

Why should you invest to increase your knowledge base about inventory? Because depending on your industry, an inventory budget can represent up to 90% of the overall expenses of your business.

Scott Gregory is holding a webinar which will teach you the basics of QuickBooks Pro, Premier or Enterprise so you can maximize your inventory to its fullest potential.

Gregory says he will show live demonstrations of the QuickBooks item list, inventory items, non-inventory items, and more.

He brings more than 17 years with QuickBooks software (Gregory is a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, Certified QuickBooks Enterprise ProAdvisor) as well as 30+ years in accounting inventory.

The webinar is being held on Thursday, December 13, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (EST). You will receive a recording of the event so you can review and study the webinar materials at your own pace as much as you like.

If you click the register button now and enter discount code 20Off you will get 20% off on all tickets.

Basics of Tracking Inventory in QuickBooks Pro/Premier/Enterprise

December 13, 2018, Online

This event features a live demonstration of the QuickBooks item list, inventory items, non-inventory items, and much more relating to inventory. Learn how the inventory flow works from purchase order to customer shipment. Register today and follow @qbguy!

20Off (20% off on all tickets)

