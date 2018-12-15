January Women in Cloud Summit Happens at Microsoft Headquarters

The goal of Women in Cloud is to further the success of women entrepreneurs in tech by creating partnership opportunities and programs with innovative companies.

The Women In Cloud Summit 2019 will be held at Microsoft Building 33 in Redmond, WA from 9:00 am to 7:30 pm on Saturday, January 26, 2019 to do just that.

Why is it so important to introduce technology to women-owned businesses? Because 39% of small business are owned by women. This accounts for $1.7 trillion in revenue to the US economy and around 9 million jobs.

Using technology will translate into increased efficiency, productivity, revenue, growth, jobs and more.

The 2019 summit is the year to ACCELERATE women.

The summit will connect attendees with cloud industry leaders, women-led cloud companies and allies with acceleration programs to grow the careers and business of women.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Women In Cloud Annual Summit 2019

January 26, 2019, Redmond, Wash.

This Summit will connect you, cloud industry leaders, women-led cloud companies and allies of all types. The 2019 Summit will explore providing ways to leverage and adopt cloud technologies to innovate, giving women access to personal and cloud-related skills development, accelerating ideas and access to resources including strategic partnerships, and identifying new ways to acquire customers & drive customer obsession. Join us Sat, January 26, 2019, 9:00 AM – 7:30 PM PST. Register today!

Social Media Marketing World

March 20, 2019, San Dieg, Calif.

Discover the best social media marketing techniques from the world’s top experts. Experience three phenomenal days with the best social marketers, discover the latest tactics, and master social media in 2019. Join 7,000 fellow marketers and influencers at the mega-conference designed to empower you with business-building ideas — brought to you by Social Media Examiner.

Beachpreneurs Beach Camp 5

April 26, 2019, Daytona Beach, Fla.

For starters, we’re for Women Entrepreneurs only. During Beach Camp, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn, apply and mastermind with warm successful women. You’ll also have time to sleep in and you’ll get long breaks to relax and walk the beach or go for a swim. We didn’t create a conference at the beach just to lock you away in a conference room from dawn til dusk. Beach Camp is a lifestyle focused event so you’ll be spending as much time enjoying your life as you will be focusing on your business. Join us today!

