Market Your Business More Effectively in 2019 with These Guides, Resources and Expert Tips

If your resolution for 2019 is to improve your marketing, you need to find the right guides, resources, and experts to help you shape a plan. There are plenty of options out there to help with everything from content creation to social media. Here are some insights from members of the online small business community that include guides and resources for all areas of marketing a business.

Use This Guide for Holiday Marketing Campaigns

If you’re trying to grow your business this holiday season, you need a solid plan. In this post on the GetResponse blog, Michal Leszczynski shares a guide to help you put together all of your holiday themed campaigns for the year.

Check Out These Helpful Marketing Articles

To become a marketing expert you need to learn from the best. In this post, Shawn Hessinger lists some of the best marketing articles out there to help small businesses spread the word about their offerings.

Build Your Website for 2019

Your website is one of the most important tools you have for marketing your business and converting customers. If you want yours to continue to be effective in 2019, a few updates may be in order. This Hot Dog Marketing post by Jessica Scanlon includes some of the most important features your website should have going into the new year.

Understand and Track Negative Feedback on Facebook

Not all of your interactions with customers online are going to be positive. But you can use those negative interactions to your benefit if you are able to learn from them. Here, Lauri M. Baker of the Center for Rural Enterprise Engagement offers some insights for how to best understand negative feedback on Facebook.

Grow Your Ecommerce Brand with Help from Nike

Big brands may have many more resources than smaller ones, but you can still learn from how big companies expend their resources and grow their businesses. If you’re looking to grow your business, check out this Foundr article by Ivan Kreimer about Nike’s $34B marketing strategy and what you can learn from it.

Use These Content Promotion Showstoppers

If you’re going to promote content on your website or elsewhere online, you need something designed to really get people’s attention. If you’ve struggled to come up with showstoppers to promote your content online, read this Top Rank Marketing post by Lane Ellis.

Increase Your Sales with Instagram Stories

Instagram can be another very effective tool for marketing your business. The Instagram Stories feature gives you a platform for speaking to your audience in a really authentic way, which provides an opportunity to increase sales. Learn more in this Quick Sprout post by Neil Patel.

Consider These Social Media Goals for 2019

In order to grow in the new year, you need to set goals for your business. When it comes to your social media strategy, take a look at the goals in this Onaplatterofgold.com post by Anthony Williams.

Keep Up with Social Media Changes

If you use social media to market your business, you need to constantly make adjustments so you can keep up with the changing platforms and trends. In face, Blair Evan Ball of Prepare 1 argues that there have been some recent changes all small businesses should be aware of. See the research in this post.

Use Learning Styles for Your Content Marketing

For those who are looking to grow using content marketing, it’s important to position your content in a way that’s actually going to help people learn. So it may be worth learning about different learning styles, according to this post and interview by Ivana Taylor of DIY Marketers.

