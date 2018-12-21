Shopify Merchants See Big Gains, Upwork and Microsoft Target Freelancers

Right before heading into Christmas and the New Year holidays, it’s a great time to look back at the record-breaking holiday shopping season that’s just coming to a close.

In this day of instant data, some early numbers show just how great the season has been so far and just how much it’s changing.

According to a Shopify report, its merchants raked in $870,000 per minute (you read that right, Per Minute!) from Black Friday through Cyber Monday 2018. That’s a dizzying rate.

Analysts and online merchants anxious wait to see how the rest of the season panned out for these and other small business owners, both online and offline.

This week, another report revealed the growing impact of online sales on the holiday shopping season.

Check out this data showing 56% of online fashion sales on Black Friday happened on mobile devices.

So good news abounds going into the holiday season. Retail in particular shows strong gains. Hopefully you and your business shared in the good fortunes.

Once the holidays officially arrive, take some time to unwind. This week, Larry Kim shared some great relaxation relaxation tips for entrepreneurs.

Before you go off relaxing, be sure to check out the rest of the headlines this week in small business in our news roundup below.

Employment

Upwork and Microsoft Partner on New Freelancer Toolkit

The partnership between Upwork and Microsoft is a clear indication freelancing has become part of the entire workforce. This means freelancers are being used by everyone from individual entrepreneurs to small businesses and all the way up to large enterprises. As part of this partnership, Microsoft has selected Upwork for its Microsoft 365 Freelance Toolkit.

Uber Drivers Earn Less Than $10 Per Hour with Expenses, Survey Says

How much do Uber drivers make? The answer to that question has become a mystery even the brains at MIT weren’t able to quite figure out. But there seems to be a clear consensus it is less than what Uber claims its drivers make.

Finance

3,600 ATMs Close Every Year, Report Says, Are You Providing Digital Payment for Customers?

The first automated teller machine or ATM, as it is better known, started spitting out cash on June 27, 1967, at a branch of Barclays bank in north London. Some 51+ years later a new research by Expert Market has revealed not only ATMs but also bank branches are set to become extinct in less than 25 years.

Intuit Backing You Campaign Supports Small Businesses – and Stars Danny DeVito

Intuit QuickBooks has launched a new “Backing You” campaign starring none other than Danny DeVito to help small business owners save time and money. In choosing the comedic talents of Danny DeVito, Intuit said it wants to use humor to give its customers insight into the many different smart business tools available to them for running the day-to-day operations of their company.

15 Incredible Relaxation Tips for Entrepreneurs

Wondering how to de-stress at work? Stress from tight deadlines and high stakes can cause us to lose focus. If we let stress get the best of us, it can reduce our unicorn ideas to donkey fodder. But if we address it head on, we can stay productive and happy at work.

Marketing Tips

Weebly and Square Want to Fix Your Ugly Product Photos

According to Weebly, 75% of online shoppers say that product photography is very important when shopping online. For small or unknown businesses, professional looking product photos are even more important for establishing trust with potential buyers. But not all entrepreneurs have the skills and equipment to take quality photos.

Best 30 Examples of Holiday Greetings for Business Owners

Christmas is fast approaching, and it won’t be long before the turkey is roasting in the oven and presents are being opened on Christmas Day. Now’s the time to show your appreciation and gratitude to the most important people in your business – your clients, customers and employees.

Taxes

TurboTax Live Offers Small Business Owners Help from CPAs this Tax Season

As soon as the new year begins, businesses must already start thinking about the upcoming tax season. And although the US tax code is supposed to be less complicated now, the live help TurboTax is offering from its network of CPAs and Enrolled Agents (EAs) is one option to consider. According to the company, TurboTax Live is guaranteed to help you file your taxes with confidence.