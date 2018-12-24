Thanks to Small Businesses Working on Christmas to Make Holiday Brighter

Most businesses have or are about ready to close for the holiday.

But not everyone. According to research, about 95% of employers observe Christmas and give workers the day off.

Still, that leaves 5% still open, working on Christmas.

And as we get ready to join with family and friends, let’s take a minute to think about where we’d be without them and thank the people working on Christmas.

After all, so many working on Christmas are working for a small business or are self-employed professionals.

Thanks to Small Businesses Working on Christmas

Here are the types of businesses open on Christmas:

Restaurants: Some families have made traditions out of visiting their favorite restaurants for a sit-down dinner. Don’t forget the thousands of Chinese restaurants that often stay open on Christmas, too.

Convenience stores and grocery stores: Run out of milk? Forget the butter? These stores have the staples to save your holiday dinners and often sell last-minute gifts for Christmas Day travelers.

Hotels: The staff at hotels open across the country deserve an extra token of appreciation on Christmas.

Gas stations: Where would you be without these businesses staying open on Christmas? Probably on the side of the road.

Medical Professionals: Not only are most doctors on call on Christmas, there are thousands of nurses, home health care workers, and all their support staffs and pharmacies who tend to those in need this day and every day.

Security Businesses: Your property may be closed and locked up tight on Christmas but there’s likely a small business security force responsible for its safety while you’re away.

Delivery and Transportation Services: Delivery drivers and couriers are likely working very late on Christmas Eve and starting very early the day after Christmas.

Movie theaters: It’s become a tradition to go to the movies on Christmas and that’s all thanks to theater employees working the holiday.

News Organizations: The news knows no holidays. From the print room to the news room, there’s always a light on at a news office near you.

IT businesses: If you depend on your site or network staying up while you’re away, these pros are there in case of emergency.

Service pros: If disaster strikes at your home or business, these professionals are only a phone call away. Thanks to all plumbers, electricians, HVAC pros, and more.

If you run into one of these people working on Christmas this year, be sure to thank them and tip accordingly.

Of course, there’s a good chance you’ll be working on Christmas, too. Remember a survey last year found a third of all small business owners will work on major holidays?

And we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention all the first responders, paramedics, fire fighters and police officers who work every day of the year.

Think of doing something nice for these invaluable members of the community.

Jim Sherman, owner of Firehouse Subs, will be delivering meals to first responders in Alabama for the 12th year in a row this Christmas.

Thank you to all these hard-working business owners and their employees from everyone at Small Business Trends!

And, finally a very special thanks to soldiers and military personnel stationed overseas and away from their families at Christmas. Without their service working on Christmas and every day, we would not be able to enjoy our holiday.