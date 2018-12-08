Track Your Inventory and Increase your Confidence with this Webinar

If you are running into problems because your current inventory setup is not delivering, Scott Gregory is holding a webinar help you implement a better system.
Gregory is a 17+ year expert with QuickBooks software, including a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor and a Certified QuickBooks Enterprise ProAdvisor. He also happens to have over 30 years of experience in accounting inventory.
In the webinar, Gregory will show you how to track inventory in QuickBooks Pro/Premier/Enterprise and increase your confidence so you can use the applications every day.
This includes deep dives into the different inventory reports in QuickBooks so you can get a better understanding of how they work.
The webinar will start at 11:00 AM and end at 12:30 PM (EST) on Thursday, December 13, 2018.
Click the register button now and enter discount code 20Off to save 20% on the webinar.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Basics of Tracking Inventory in QuickBooks Pro/Premier/Enterprise
December 13, 2018, Online
This event features a live demonstration of the QuickBooks item list, inventory items, non-inventory items, and much more relating to inventory. Learn how the inventory flow works from purchase order to customer shipment. Register today and follow @qbguy!
Discount Code
20Off (20% off on all tickets)
