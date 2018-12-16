TurboTax Live Offers Small Business Owners Help from CPAs this Tax Season

As soon as the new year begins, businesses must already start thinking about the upcoming tax season. And although the US tax code is supposed to be less complicated now, the live help TurboTax is offering from its network of CPAs and Enrolled Agents (EAs) is one option to consider.

According to the company, TurboTax Live is guaranteed to help you file your taxes with confidence. The CPAs and EAs will answer all of your questions, including the new tax law changes by reviewing your return line by line before you file.

If you are a small business owner filing your own taxes, this is one way of ensuring you will not make costly mistakes which will come back to haunt you.

On the company blog, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) says the TurboTax Live service will be available long after April 15th so you can get year-round answers to your tax questions.

Tax Penalties

When you file your taxes the mistakes you make can end up costing you a lot of money. The penalties the IRS asses are in many cases based on percentages. And depending on your tax bracket, the 10 and 20 percent penalties the agency levies can run into the tens of thousands of dollars.

If you are not well versed with the tax code, this is not one of the tasks you should be carrying out as part of the learning process in running your small business.

Until you are 100% sure of what you are doing pay a professional to do your taxes, or have them go through your paperwork before you file.

Which is why the TurboTax Live service makes sense for all the DIYers out there.

TurboTax Live

Intuit says the network of expert which are part of its TurboTax Live service can be accessed no matter where you are to answer your personal or business tax questions unique to your situation.

The company says 100% of its experts are IRS credentialed CPAs and EAs who have accumulated an average of 15-years of experience. This level of expertise will ensure your tax needs will be met no matter how complex your filings get.

The platform uses screen sharing technology so you can go over your documents in real-time. This process will not only correct any mistakes you might’ve made, but you will also learn from an expert with relevant information and answers.

Guarantee

If there is a service which demands a guarantee, it is filing for your taxes. Any tax return which is reviewed and signed by a credentialed TurboTax Live expert comes with a 100% Accuracy Guarantee.

So, whether you are a seasoned business owner or you are just starting out, this guarantee will remove one worry from running your business when tax season comes around.

You can start using the service by clicking the “Expert Help” button. This will connect you to a TurboTax Live credentialed tax expert to get the answers you need as often as it is required.

The service is available on-demand or by making an appointment.