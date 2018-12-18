Weebly and Square Want to Fix Your Ugly Product Photos

According to Weebly, 75% of online shoppers say that product photography is very important when shopping online. For small or unknown businesses, professional looking product photos are even more important for establishing trust with potential buyers. But not all entrepreneurs have the skills and equipment to take quality photos. And even those that do can’t always dedicate the time and attention that product photography requires.

Weebly Photo Studio

But now, Weebly and Square are offering a new product photography service specifically for independent ecommerce sellers. Anyone in the U.S. can sign up for the Weebly Photo Studio online. You pick out what format you want photos in and any background colors or other specifications then mail your products to the Square offices in New York. It costs $75 per product and you get three photos of each product. Weebly also does professional post editing and ships your products back at no additional cost.

It’s not just open to those who sell on Weebly, either. Any ecommerce seller based in the U.S. can utilize the service.

Weebly CEO David Rusenko said in an email to Small Business Trends, “We’ve learned through more than a decade of helping people build websites and online stores, that high quality photography can make or break the success of a site. This is even more apparent on an e-commerce store where a single ugly photo can sabotage potential sales. We wanted to help not only Weebly and Square entrepreneurs sell more, but help anyone selling products online, by offering affordable, professional product photography for small businesses.”

For small businesses that sell online, there’s no underestimating the importance of great photography. It’s your main opportunity to show customers what they’re getting before they buy. Blurry, discolored or tiny images could make shoppers feel uneasy about pressing that buy button, especially when dealing with shops they’ve never heard of before.

Rusenko adds, “Product photography is more detailed than people think. There are specific best practices, backdrops, and dimensions that help optimize an online sale. Having great, accurate product photography helps prevent returns, because the photo they purchased online is exactly what they received in the mail.”

So the idea is that the professional photographs can help ecommerce sellers make more money — whether they sell on Weebly or elsewhere online. And outsourcing this part of the selling process doesn’t just make your shop look better, but it can also help you focus more on other areas of your business.

Rusenko says, “It can not only help e-commerce sellers get more people through the checkout flow, but lead to more happy customers, fewer returns and free up an enormous amount of time to focus on making the thing that they are good at making, rather than trying to figure out how to photograph it.”