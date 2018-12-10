Zoho Inventory Goes Mobile with Benefits for Small Businesses

A little over three years after its launch, Zoho Inventory becomes available on your mobile device with an all-new Android App. The 28th product release under the Zoho umbrella, Zoho Inventory was launched in 2015 and is a boon for small businesses.

Zoho Inventory App

According to Zoho, the new app will handle the order and warehouse management of your business on your device no matter where you are.

Inventory management has become a challenge for small businesses as they integrate their brick and mortar stores with their eCommerce platform. Being able to keep track of your inventory in and out of the office means you can manage your supply more effectively and with greater accuracy.

For small business owners who don’t have the resources to hire inventory managers or expensive applications, Zoho Inventory for Android offers an affordable option. The app makes all of your data available on your device so you can have a comprehensive view of your inventory.

App Functionality

Whether you are in the office or out and about, the Zoho Inventory app allows you to order goods and services instantly while looking into the stock level of your inventory.

When you are ready to talk, the app gives you access to the contact information of your customers and vendors. The integration with Zoho CRM and Zoho Books automatically syncs all your contacts and orders while helping you manage your financial data.

This allows you to respond to your customers more effectively because you have full access to their history, which also applies to your vendors if you want to make a purchase.

The app also tracks online and offline orders. For online sales from your eCommerce platform, it automatically gets the sales orders for you. When it is an offline sale over the counter, you can create sales orders, download it and email it to your customers.

Some of the other functionalities include tax compliance, multi-warehouse management, order fulfillment, invoice payments, multicurrency transactions, and more.

Automation

Being able to make payments while you are on the go and tracking those transactions while keeping tabs on your inventory automatically is an invaluable asset for small businesses.

Zoho Inventory integrates with major sites including Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Shopify, and others so you can sell on those platforms and keep accurate records of all the transactions. Having an automated system gives small business owners a tool which doesn’t require additional hire or investment.

Availability

You can sign up for the new Zoho Inventory here. After you sign up through the web application, use your credentials to log in to your mobile app and start using Zoho Inventory for free with a 14-day trial.

If you choose to continue using Zoho Inventory, you can subscribe to the plan that best suits the needs of your business. There is a free version which gives you 20 online and offline orders, shipping labels, and shipment tracking.

The Basic, Standard, and Professional tiers provide up to 30,000 of the orders, labels and tracking features. It also includes automated workflows/module and the management of up to 10 warehouses.