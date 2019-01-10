10 Tips for Learning and Growing as an Entrepreneur

Successful entrepreneurs know the importance of lifelong learning. Whether you’re new to the business world or a seasoned veteran, you should always be looking for new information about entrepreneurship and trends in your particular industry. If you’re looking to learn and grow your business this year, here are some insights from members of the online small business community.

Learn What Makes Entrepreneurs Successful

The majority of new businesses fail within the first few years. So what separates those that succeed from the rest? In this Business Success Solution post, Loren Fogelman shares seven key qualities that most successful entrepreneurs have, so you can determine what you may need to work on in your own business.

Stop Holding Back Your Startup Dreams

There may be nothing magical about starting a new goal or venture in a new year, but it can be a motivating factor for some. So if you’ve been considering starting a new business or project, 2019 is the perfect time to get started. Ivan Widjaya discusses why you should get started right away in this Biz Epic post.

Read These Business Books for Entrepreneurs

Books can be valuable tools for growing your knowledge base and giving you an improved perspective on your business. If you’re looking for new titles to add to your reading list in 2019, here’s a list from Rebekah Radice. BizSugar members also shared commentary on the post here.

Create a Great Brand Identity

Every part of your brand can send a message to potential customers. From your web design to your voice, it’s important to be intentional when creating all of these aspects of your brand. Ross Kimbarovsky offers more on this subject in a post on the Crowdspring blog.

Integrate Pantone’s Color of the Year

Each year, Pantone combs through visual trends and chooses a color that it expects to be especially prominent and influential over the coming 12 months. The selection for 2019 is called “living coral,” and it could potentially impact your company’s visuals this year. For more on the subject, check out this Purpose Media post by Katie Starkie.

Improve Search Results in Your Service Area

For businesses that have a specific service area, like plumbers or IT services, search traffic can be vital. You want to get found online, but only by those customers who are relevant and in your service area. In this Bright Local post, Tom Waddington offers a guide for succeeding in search as a service area business.

Use These Video Marketing Ideas

Video marketing has gained popularity over the past few years. And that trend is likely to continue into 2019 and beyond. If you’re looking to integrate some video marketing into your mix but aren’t sure where to start, check out this 3Bug Media post and video by Gary Shouldis that details five great ideas.

Use These Free SEO Site Audit Tools

You can’t hope to improve your website if you don’t have a firm grasp on your starting point. To learn where you should focus your improvement efforts, read this Search Engine Journal post by Roger Montti.

Use LinkedIn to Network

Want to make valuable connections for your business? There’s no better online tool for this purpose than LinkedIn. However, many people don’t exactly know where to start. In this DIY Marketers post, Darrel Frater outlines the entire process of networking on LinkedIn.

Follow These Business Blogs

To improve your business, it helps to learn from experts in the business community. Luckily, there are plenty of blogs out there that can provide valuable resources, like those listed in this Blogging Brute post by Mike Allton. See what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]