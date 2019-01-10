10 Ways to Evolve Your Marketing Strategy as Your Business Grows

Your marketing plan shouldn’t stay stagnant for years and years. You need to adapt to new trends, learn from mistakes and take advantage of new technology tools and platforms if you want to be successful over a long period of time. To learn more about evolving your marketing strategy, here are some recent tips and insights from members of the online small business community.

Avoid These Marketing Mistakes

You’ll inevitably make plenty of mistakes while marketing your small business. But it is possible for you to avoid some of them, if you learn from others who have been there before. In this post, Neil Patel shares some of the marketing mistakes that have cost him through the years, so you can learn valuable lessons.

Consider Opportunities for AI in Content Marketing

AI is making an impact on many different parts of the business world. Content marketing is certainly one of those areas. So if you create content for your business, consider the opportunities included in this Content Marketing Institute post by Dennis Shiao.

Get Ready for These Marketing Changes in 2019

The marketing landscape is constantly evolving for small businesses. If you want to keep up, you need to be aware of the trends that are impacting your industry and the platforms that are available to reach customers most effectively. Learn more about the landscape for 2019 in this Target Marketing post and video from Thorin McGee.

Measure Your Social Media Performance

To evolve your social media strategy, you need to determine what parts of your current strategy are working and what parts may be wasting time. In this post, Rebekah Radice offers tips for measuring your business’s performance on social media. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Take Advantage of Ecommerce Success with Instagram Stories

Instagram has been adding features to its Stories platform aimed at helping ecommerce companies easily connect potential customers with their products. If you have an ecommerce business, be sure to learn about these features in this Marketing Land post by Jon Kroopf.

Use These Content Marketing Tools to Gain Insights, Inspiration and Amplification

To make your content marketing efforts really take shape, you need insights on how your current content is performing, inspiration for new content and ways to amplify that new content. For tools that can help you accomplish all of those goals, see this TopRank Marketing post by Caitlin Burgess.

Urge Landing Page Visitors to Buy with a Countdown Timer

To encourage people to complete a purchase right away, it helps to create a sense of urgency. There’s no better way to do that than with an actual timer, counting down until the particular deal they’re interested in will no longer be available. Learn more in this GetResponse post by Sezgin Hergul.

Build Traffic with Pinterest

If you’re not already using Pinterest to drive traffic to your blog or website, you’re missing out on a very unique and powerful tool. It can be intimidating to learn new techniques and platform. But in this MyblogU post, Ann Smarty details exactly how you can use Pinterest to build traffic for your business websites.

Find Out If Your SEO Strategy Is Actually Working for Your Brand

There is no perfect SEO strategy that’s right for every business. Sometimes, you need to try new things and wait to see the results. In this Right Mix Marketing post, Renu Sharma explains how you can determine whether or not your current strategy is really working for your business, so you can make changes if necessary.

Change Up Your Social Media Strategy

Social media is constantly changing. So if you’re not changing along with it, your business will be left behind. In this Strella Social Media post, Rachel Strella predicts that 2019 will be a year of big change in the social media world and explains what that means for businesses. See what BizSugar users are saying about the post here.

