Top US Real Estate Franchises in 2019

The real estate brokerage industry is currently worth about $155 billion. And experts expect continued growth in the coming years. If you’re interested in getting into the real estate business, it can be helpful to attach your company to a well regarded brand. There are plenty of options to choose from, all with different selling points. Here are 15 of the top real estate franchises in the U.S. in 2019.

Best Real Estate Franchises in the US – 2019

Keller Williams

Keller Williams is a real estate company that is currently seeking franchisees in markets around the world. Originally launched in 1983, most of the brand’s current franchises are currently located in the U.S. and Canada, but there are opportunities open globally.

Century 21

With more than 8,000 current franchises, Century 21 is one of the most recognizable names in real estate, so the company can provide you with excellent brand awareness. They also provide training, in-market support and marketing assistance.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s offers an affiliate program for real estate professionals. The company targets an exclusive clientele and has very specific requirements for affiliates. The total upfront investment can vary between around $150,000 and $600,000. However, you need to contact the company to get specific details.

RE/MAX

If you’re a real estate broker looking to be associated with one of the most recognizable names in the industry, you might consider RE/MAX. The company provides an extensive training program and constantly recruits top agents for firms around the country. Reported initial costs can range anywhere between $40,000 and $300,000.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

The real estate wing of Berkshire Hathaway, HomeServices has grown quickly since its launch in 2012. Along with the trusted Berkshire Hathaway name, franchisees can also benefit from national marketing campaigns, innovative tools and training for your team.

Coldwell Banker

With more than 100 years in the real estate business, Coldwell Banker offers a recognizable brand, training, and personalized websites and online assets to help agents market properties and connect with potential customers. Startup costs can range between about $30,000 and $150,000.

Realty ONE Group

Realty ONE Group is a popular real estate brand that is currently looking for new affiliates in markets around the globe. The company uses a unique commission model to attract top talent and keep initial costs down for brokers. The team also focuses on creating a positive culture for all franchisees and agents.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Better Homes and Gardens operates a real estate wing with brokers around the country. They offer marketing support, technology, and brand recognition, along with regional advisors who can help you with your specific business needs. Reported costs range between $190,000 and $515,000.

HomeVestors of America

HomeVestors offers a bit of a different business model than many other real estate businesses. This company focuses mainly on investing and is best known for its “We buy ugly houses” marketing campaigns. They offer access to training, tools, personalized mentorship and access to leads.

EXIT Realty

EXIT Realty offers opportunities for individual agents, franchisees and regional ownership. The company has locations in a handful of states, with plenty of opportunities still available in new markets.

Weichert

Weichert currently has about 500 offices in 39 states. The network provides a culture of support between franchisees, agents and corporate offices. There’s also training and cutting edge technology to support each location’s growth.

United Country Real Estate

For those who want to specialize in rural real estate, there’s United Country Real Estate. The company has been in business since 1925 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. It currently has more than 500 locations around the country and tailors all of its marketing and communications to rural consumers.

NextHome

NextHome offers a franchise opportunity that targets the next generation of home buyer. They offer strong recruitment and retention rates for agents, consumer-centric marketing, extensive training and targeted online and mobile advertising.

Flat Rate Realty

Flat Rate Realty stands out because of its low commission rates, marketing and training support and a website development program that gives you a personalized and branded site for both online and mobile users.

ERA

ERA’s franchise system is based on collaboration. So the company provides real time information and resources to all of its agent, along with valuable connections to other professionals in the industry.