Boston Workshop Focuses on Marketing Science

Marketing has gotten much more complicated since the introduction of digital technology. The same tech has also opened huge opportunities for small businesses.

This ecosystem is customer-centric, whether it is B2C or B2B, which is why the Applied Marketing Science (AMS) training workshop is worth taking a look at.

Titled “Listening to the Voice of the Customer,” the two-day workshop will introduce you to market research which will take your marketing further.

The interactive format offers skill-building exercises and hands-on activities as well as exposing attendees to real-world applications of the techniques. Exercises will also show how these applications are applied in machine learning and journey mapping.

Topics which will be covered in the workshop include:

Use of quantitative methodologies to prioritize needs for product development,

Use of VOC techniques to create effective Journey Maps,

Use of Machine Learning to reduce the time and cost of VOC research,

The scope of an effective study,

Best research methodologies, and more.

The workshop will be held in Boston April 23-24, 2019 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel located downtown.

Click the red button to register and while you are at it enter discount code SMALLBIZ and you will get a $100 discount.

Register Now

